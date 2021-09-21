Larry was one of my favorite 1st cousins and I am heartbroken at his passing, but I know in my heart he has his wings now and is no longer suffering. May God give his family peace at this time, knowing he fought the good fight as long as he could and now headed for his eternal home. Love & Condolences to Heather, Zoe, Victor, Judy, and all who knew & loved Larry.

Barbara Barron Family September 22, 2021