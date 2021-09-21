Boles, Larry Everette
April 25, 1941 - September 18, 2021
Mr. Larry Everette Boles, age 80 years old, born on April 25, 1941, passed over to his heavenly home on September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Ruth Boles; his two beloved brothers, Donald Boles and Edwin "Pooch" Boles; and his best friend, Virgil Robbins. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Boles; his loving sister, Judy Boles Timmons (spouse, Burton); and his sister-in-law, Gail Boles. He was also survived by multiple nieces and nephews, including Mark Boles, a nephew with whom he shared a special bond.
He leaves behind to honor and cherish his memory, his beloved daughter, Heather Boles Ortega, and his 10-year-old granddaughter whom he adored and cherished above all, Zoe Victoria Ortega. He was appreciative of his son-in-law; Victor E. Ortega, MD, PhD; who advocated for the very best medical treatment that prolonged his life for over a decade. In 2008, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer which carried a six-months expected survival. We are so very thankful to the divine will of God and the hard work of the doctors and treatments that made him free of his terminal cancer. It has been a tremendous joy for us to share in his testimony of the additional precious time God allowed for him to share many special moments with his daughter and his precious "Zo-Zo" (granddaughter, Zoe).
He is a proud graduate of Southwest High School who served his country as a sharpshooter in the United States Army National Guard, from where he was honorably discharged. He was an employee of R.J. Reynolds and retired after 38 years of loyal service. After his retirement, he was a critical member of the on-site installation team for the R.J. Reynolds facility in Izmir, Turkey. For many years, he co-owned and operated the Jonestown Mobile Home Park, which was a family business that he inherited from his parents. This Park was a nidus for his many acts of generosity and kindness to his tenants. He found tremendous enjoyment in riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, "piddling" with his vintage cars, dancing, farming, and spending time with his family.
Larry was a uniquely kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family and friends first. He is pure salt of the earth whose kindness overflowed with exuberance to all the people touched by his life. His final wish was to join his daughter and granddaughter who currently reside in Arizona, a wish that will be respected after his memorial service.
We want to express our sincerest gratitude to the wonderful physicians and staff from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center who provided him with exceptional care over the past decade, including Drs. Chad Marion, James Urbanic, and Jimmy Pirkle. We also would like to thank Dr. David Hardy and the staff at the Cleveland Clinic who cared for him over the past 3 years.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Josh Boles officiating. He will lie in state for one hour prior to the service.

