Larry Wayne Brewer
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
Brewer, Larry Wayne

July 8, 1942 - March 19, 2022

Larry Wayne Brewer passed away on March 19, 2022 at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was born July 8, 1942 to Elmo Leroy Brewer and Francis Weaver Brewer of Winston-Salem.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Wayne Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy, daughter Lisa Sartin (Lee), step-son Robert M. Goins III (Lisa), daughter-in-law Kerry Brewer, and grandchildren, Jamie Sartin, Braxton Brewer and Haley Goins. Also surviving are brothers, Tommy Brewer (Linda), and Harold Brewer (Lucy) of Lexington; sister, Susan Brewer (Tim) of Statesville; sister-in-law, Pat Addertion of Winston-Salem; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry attended Gray High School in Winston-Salem. He served in the U.S. Army 1961 – 1964. He retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company /Bailey Power Utilities after 30 years, working as a turbine/boiler operator.

Larry loved his family, trying to make things easier for them whenever he could. He also loved cars – fast cars, old cars, NASCAR, NHRA, but mostly driving cars. And yes, motorcycles, too.

He also liked to travel (by car of course) and he and Judy tried to drive out West every year: especially to Arizona, Nevada, Montana, and South Dakota. Also, Disney World, going every year since it opened. Another favorite thing was eating with family and friends and especially breakfast with "the guys" whenever they could arrange to get together.

The family wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and technicians at Atrium Health for their care of Larry during his time there. Whatever the fight of the day, they were right there with him.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 23 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of North Carolina or the Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,, Winston Salem, NC
Mar
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Rd, Winston-, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know Larry, but I sure I knew his brother Tommy who I attended with Gray with. Sorry to hear about Tommy's brother's passing. Prayers with all the family. Merle
Merle Whitney
March 23, 2022
My sincere condolences to Larry's family. Larry and I enjoyed many good times with "the Southside gang" growing up in the late 50's and very early 60's. Racing bikes on the dirt across the street from his house, to the twilight games of tag and kick the can around the neighborhood till late in the evening. Memories that will last my lifetime.
Johnny Mullis
Friend
March 22, 2022
I send my prayers to this family and I remember Larry for years because we were neighbors and he loved to keep his car clean and also he was a wonderful man and took care of his family and never met a stranger but now he is with Jesus and the rest of his family and friends
Becky Royall Martin
Other
March 22, 2022
