Brewer, Larry Wayne
July 8, 1942 - March 19, 2022
Larry Wayne Brewer passed away on March 19, 2022 at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was born July 8, 1942 to Elmo Leroy Brewer and Francis Weaver Brewer of Winston-Salem.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Wayne Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy, daughter Lisa Sartin (Lee), step-son Robert M. Goins III (Lisa), daughter-in-law Kerry Brewer, and grandchildren, Jamie Sartin, Braxton Brewer and Haley Goins. Also surviving are brothers, Tommy Brewer (Linda), and Harold Brewer (Lucy) of Lexington; sister, Susan Brewer (Tim) of Statesville; sister-in-law, Pat Addertion of Winston-Salem; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry attended Gray High School in Winston-Salem. He served in the U.S. Army 1961 – 1964. He retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company /Bailey Power Utilities after 30 years, working as a turbine/boiler operator.
Larry loved his family, trying to make things easier for them whenever he could. He also loved cars – fast cars, old cars, NASCAR, NHRA, but mostly driving cars. And yes, motorcycles, too.
He also liked to travel (by car of course) and he and Judy tried to drive out West every year: especially to Arizona, Nevada, Montana, and South Dakota. Also, Disney World, going every year since it opened. Another favorite thing was eating with family and friends and especially breakfast with "the guys" whenever they could arrange to get together.
The family wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and technicians at Atrium Health for their care of Larry during his time there. Whatever the fight of the day, they were right there with him.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 23 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
of North Carolina or the Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
