Ferguson, Larry



December 29, 1945 - March 17, 2022



Larry W. Ferguson 76 of Reno, Nevada, died at home with Hospice on March 17, 2022. He died from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Rector, Arkansas to Talmage R. Ferguson and Amy Pearl Jones Ferguson on December 29, 1945. He was preceded in death by his brothers Eddie Ferguson, Al Ferguson, Robert Ferguson and Leonard Ferguson and his sisters Brenda Ferguson, Patsy Ferguson Fall, Vicki Ferguson Cole, and Sharon Ferguson Morey. Surviving is one sister Shelia Ferguson Diaz (Carlos) of Santa Rosa, California.



He is survived by his wife Patricia (Patty) I. Ferguson, his cat, Milo, his son, Dr. Bradley Ferguson, his daughter-in-law Shannon Ferguson, and granddaughters, Isabelle Ferguson and Sophia Ferguson of Reno, Nevada. He is also survived by Eileen Izquierdo (Peter) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Teri Snyder (John) of Morganton, North Carolina.



He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1967. While in Vietnam, he was wounded and medevac'd to Clark Air Force Base where he was stabilized, before being transported to Presidio Amy Medical Center in San Francisco, California. He spent 6 months at the Presidio having surgeries and rehabilitation, then was sent to Ft Bragg, North Carolina where he met and married Patty.



He remained in North Carolina after he left the Army and lived in Wilmington, Fayetteville and



Rural Hall, North Carolina. He and Patty moved to Reno, Nevada in 2017 so they could be close to their son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.



Larry worked at the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before he transferred to the US Postal Service. He retired from the US Postal Service, Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2005.



Larry volunteered for the Red Cross in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and was sent to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Katrina.



He was cremated at Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.