Fulp, Sr., Larry Clyde
April 17, 1941 - June 22, 2021
East Bend - Larry Clyde Fulp Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born April 17, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Aaron Clyde Fulp and Velma Parrish Fulp. Larry retired from Roadway Express after 30 years of service, and owned Larry's Photography for 29 years. He was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, and a member of the loyal order of the Moose Lodge 466. Larry enjoyed spending time with family, rabbit hunting, country music, and traveling. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Fulp Nelson. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Jarrell Fulp; children, Clyde (Debbie) Fulp, Jacque Fulp, Gene (Kim) Fulp, Michael (Tammy) Fulp; grandchildren, Grayson (Charly) Fulp, Erin Fulp, Kaitlyn Fulp, Carson Fulp; nieces and nephews, Martha Christine (Michael) Stewart, Deborah (Eric) Hirshfeld, John (Sarah) Nelson, Paul (Mary) Nelson; and lots of grandnieces and nephews. His graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. The family would like to thank Well Care Hospice for all the love and care shown to Larry. Memorials can be made to National Hospice Association, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Fulp family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 23, 2021.