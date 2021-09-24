Hinshaw, Larry
December 10, 1943 - September 20, 2021
Larry Hinshaw passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Clemmons. Larry was born December 10, 1943, in Galax, Virginia to the late Cecil and Mildred Hinshaw. He attended school in Galax, graduating in the exceptionally motivated class of '62. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. He returned to Washington, D.C. and attended the University of Maryland. He worked for the First National Bank of Washington, D.C. where he met his first wife, Mary, the mother of his three children. The couple lived in New York and Massachusetts, where he was a district manager for Conrail. He moved to North Carolina in 1994, where he was manager of Overnite Express, Winston-Salem. It was then he and his high school sweetheart, Helen, met and rekindled their relationship. He retired and began to further enjoy his freedom fishing or playing golf. He began to work part-time at the driving range at Tanglewood, where his gregarious nature earned him many new friends. Larry is survived by his wife, Helen Whittington Hinshaw; daughter, Heather Hinshaw Blews (Ken) of Macungie, Pa.; sons, Matthew Hinshaw (Sarah) of Agawam, Mass., Christian Hinshaw (Maureen) of Longmeadow, Mass.; and stepdaughter, Erin Wooten (Greg) of Elkin, NC; grandchildren: Cameron Blews, Haley and Marybeth Hinshaw, Edward (Teddy) and Liam Hinshaw, Sarah Dinkins (Jeff), and Meredith Styers (Cody); and three great-grandsons: Wyatt, Jackson, and Memphis. A celebration of life will be held at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Kinderton Way in Advance, NC on Sunday, September 26th. The family will receive friends at 1pm with the service to follow at 2pm. The family requires that Covid protocols be honored and that everyone wear a mask. Masks will be provided for those that do not have one. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.