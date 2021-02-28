Sanders, Larry
November 23, 1923 - February 25, 2021
KERNERSVILLE – Larry B Sanders, 97, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Larry was born on November 23, 1923 in Williamson County, TN to the late O.M. and Arra Knox Sanders. Growing up on a farm, Larry was no stranger to hard work, making him a wonderful example of dedication and loyalty to his family and career. He retired from Roadway Express with over 30 years of service, logging over 3 million, accident-free, miles.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Sarah Sanders; a son, Larry B Sanders, Jr; one sister, Grace Sanders Gillespie, two brothers, Claude and Oscar Sanders; and his twin brother, Harry Sanders, with whom we know are both rejoicing right now in heaven to have been reunited. Surviving are his daughters, Martha Frances Matthews, and Brenda Sanders Sink; four grandchildren, Angie Johnson, Larry B Sanders, III; Marsha Kabler, and Wendy Sink Mays; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the RidgeCare Staff for their loving care of Larry during his residency. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.