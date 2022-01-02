Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Smith
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Smith, Larry

August 20, 1946 - December 30, 2021

KERNERSVILLE – Larry R. Smith, 75, died peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Larry was born on August 20, 1946 in Alleghany County, VA to Elbert and Virginia Whanger Smith. He was Veteran of the US Army, retired from the Guilford County Department of Public Health after 32 years of service, and a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. Larry loved the times spent with his family at Smith Mountain Lake, VA and Ormond Beach, FL. He was an avid water skier and snow skier and loved boating and fishing. Larry especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, L.C. Smith, Doug Smith and Leighton Smith. Surviving are his wife, Karen Smith; his son, Jimmy Smith (Jenn); his daughter, Jessie Sheffield (Graham); three grandchildren, Lexi, Fynn, and Logan; and his sister-in-law, Regina Smith of Iron Gate, VA. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Dave Cash and Rev. Ellis Rouse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The family offers their thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of the Horizons Unit at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Their dedication and loving care of Larry and his family made a difference that will not be forgotten. Memorials may be made to Kerner Ridge Assisted Living – Horizons Unit, 250 Hopkins Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284; Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.