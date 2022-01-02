Smith, Larry
August 20, 1946 - December 30, 2021
KERNERSVILLE – Larry R. Smith, 75, died peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Larry was born on August 20, 1946 in Alleghany County, VA to Elbert and Virginia Whanger Smith. He was Veteran of the US Army, retired from the Guilford County Department of Public Health after 32 years of service, and a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. Larry loved the times spent with his family at Smith Mountain Lake, VA and Ormond Beach, FL. He was an avid water skier and snow skier and loved boating and fishing. Larry especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, L.C. Smith, Doug Smith and Leighton Smith. Surviving are his wife, Karen Smith; his son, Jimmy Smith (Jenn); his daughter, Jessie Sheffield (Graham); three grandchildren, Lexi, Fynn, and Logan; and his sister-in-law, Regina Smith of Iron Gate, VA. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Dave Cash and Rev. Ellis Rouse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The family offers their thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of the Horizons Unit at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Their dedication and loving care of Larry and his family made a difference that will not be forgotten. Memorials may be made to Kerner Ridge Assisted Living – Horizons Unit, 250 Hopkins Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284; Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.