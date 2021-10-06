Menu
Larry Kenneth Sparks
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Sparks, Larry Kenneth

February 3, 1941 - October 4, 2021

Mr. Larry Kenneth "Sparky" Sparks, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Eugene Mims Sparks and Crissie Marshall Sparks on February 3, 1941. Mr. Sparks retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 30 years of service. Upon his death, he was reunited with the love of his life, Peggy Whisenhunt Sparks. He was an avid camper, and the biggest country music fan ever. He loved spending time with family and friends. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, and brother, James Sparks. Surviving is his daughter, Teresa Hackett (Eddie); grandchildren, Grayson Hackett, Kimberly Boger (Jay), Timothy Hackett (Deanna) and Cody Hackett (Allison); nine great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Chris Joyner (Debbie) and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Doug Klein officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Silas Creek Parkway
Oct
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oaklawn Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
