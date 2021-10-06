Sparks, Larry Kenneth
February 3, 1941 - October 4, 2021
Mr. Larry Kenneth "Sparky" Sparks, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Eugene Mims Sparks and Crissie Marshall Sparks on February 3, 1941. Mr. Sparks retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 30 years of service. Upon his death, he was reunited with the love of his life, Peggy Whisenhunt Sparks. He was an avid camper, and the biggest country music fan ever. He loved spending time with family and friends. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, and brother, James Sparks. Surviving is his daughter, Teresa Hackett (Eddie); grandchildren, Grayson Hackett, Kimberly Boger (Jay), Timothy Hackett (Deanna) and Cody Hackett (Allison); nine great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Chris Joyner (Debbie) and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Doug Klein officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.