Larry James Weisner
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Parkland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Weisner, Larry James

August 13, 1955 - September 5, 2021

Mr. Larry James Weisner passed away on Sunday, September 5th at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Clemmons, North Carolina. He was born on August 13, 1955 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to James Lee and Juanita Sacray Weisner. After graduation from Parkland High School in 1973, Larry earned a business and economics degree from Guilford College. He was "born to be a salesman" and soon became sales manager for Ed Kelly Appliance and TV, Inc. Gifted by God with a love and talent for all types of music from jazz to classical, Larry played horn, drums, organ and piano. He had a beautiful voice and sang for his church, as well as for funerals and weddings. He also served as the music director for Southside Baptist Church during and after college. At present, Larry operated Weisner Piano Tuning, Inc. and owned a marketing company that sold through eBay. His hobby was collecting albums and sheet music from the 50's. He became a friend to all who knew him and was a loving and caring husband and father. Thirteen years ago, Larry met and married the love of his life, Patti Wagoner. He is survived by his stepchildren Justin Haste and Brittany Haste White (Zach). Larry is also survived by his daughter Crystal Michelle Weisner of Boone, North Carolina and son Ryan James Weisner of Iceland. He is survived by his sister Linda Weisner Kelly (Ed) and brother Robert Lee Weisner (Robin), both of Winston-Salem. Larry was a man of strong faith. He belonged to Pinedale Christian Church and will be helping hundreds of recipients through Carolina Donor Services and Miracles in Sight. Any memorials may be made to either of these organizations, or to the American Heart Association at 10 Glenlake Parkway NE, South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia, 30328. Frank Volger and Son's Funeral and Cremations in Clemmons will assist the family in celebrating Larry with a private service.

Vogler and Sons Funeral home

2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Larry will be missed greatly. What a spirit , what a special person. Fond memories all the way back to the 70s in the appliance business working with him .Condolences to all the Weisner and Kelly family and all that loved him.
David Taylor
Friend
September 10, 2021
Dear Patti and Family, We are keeping you and your family close in our hearts and prayers. Larry brought us much joy with his music. He could take us on a journey that allowed us to recall many of our happiest memories in life. The hour he spent with us always passed much to quickly. We missed him greatly last year during COVID when we could not allow visitors. Recently we were blessed to have him come and entertain us on a Saturday afternoon and the residents were left with smiles and lifted spirits. We are thankful that he shared his gift of music with us. Please accept our deepest sympathy. Sincerely, Nita Cheek LEC Trinity Elms Assisted Living
Nita Cheek Trinity Elms Assisted Living
September 9, 2021
I worked with Larry in the piano business and i really liked Larry he will greatly be missed.
Terry Hairston
Work
September 9, 2021
Larry was always the life of any gathering. He was a great brother in law whose voice, smile and being will be greatly missed. We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for you Patti, Brittany and Justin -Larry was a great family man. Praying for Larry´s siblings, Larry had to be happy to see your parents again. We enter this world crying while all others rejoice, and leave this earth rejoicing-while all others cry. Larry is rejoicing behind a baby grand in heaven as he sings with the angels. Love , Candace and Al
Candace and Al Rey
September 8, 2021
Larry came to Priddy Manor and he played the piano for the residents . And we appreciated him coming to perform for they enjoyed him . He had such a compassion for the elders at the rest homes . With our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Becky Fulk
Work
September 8, 2021
My condolences on Larry's passing. He and I were friends in high school. I remember him as kind and thoughtful, with an easy smile he shared with everyone. We both ran track at Parkland High School, and sweated through many workouts together. It makes me sad to learn of this news.
Lee Tucker
School
September 8, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 8, 2021
I want to offer our condolences to the Kelly and Weisner families. They were both our neighbors/friends in Winston-Salem. Allen Tothill.
Allen Tothill
September 8, 2021
