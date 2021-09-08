Weisner, Larry James
August 13, 1955 - September 5, 2021
Mr. Larry James Weisner passed away on Sunday, September 5th at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Clemmons, North Carolina. He was born on August 13, 1955 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to James Lee and Juanita Sacray Weisner. After graduation from Parkland High School in 1973, Larry earned a business and economics degree from Guilford College. He was "born to be a salesman" and soon became sales manager for Ed Kelly Appliance and TV, Inc. Gifted by God with a love and talent for all types of music from jazz to classical, Larry played horn, drums, organ and piano. He had a beautiful voice and sang for his church, as well as for funerals and weddings. He also served as the music director for Southside Baptist Church during and after college. At present, Larry operated Weisner Piano Tuning, Inc. and owned a marketing company that sold through eBay. His hobby was collecting albums and sheet music from the 50's. He became a friend to all who knew him and was a loving and caring husband and father. Thirteen years ago, Larry met and married the love of his life, Patti Wagoner. He is survived by his stepchildren Justin Haste and Brittany Haste White (Zach). Larry is also survived by his daughter Crystal Michelle Weisner of Boone, North Carolina and son Ryan James Weisner of Iceland. He is survived by his sister Linda Weisner Kelly (Ed) and brother Robert Lee Weisner (Robin), both of Winston-Salem. Larry was a man of strong faith. He belonged to Pinedale Christian Church and will be helping hundreds of recipients through Carolina Donor Services and Miracles in Sight. Any memorials may be made to either of these organizations, or to the American Heart Association
at 10 Glenlake Parkway NE, South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia, 30328. Frank Volger and Son's Funeral and Cremations in Clemmons will assist the family in celebrating Larry with a private service.
