Dear Patti and Family, We are keeping you and your family close in our hearts and prayers. Larry brought us much joy with his music. He could take us on a journey that allowed us to recall many of our happiest memories in life. The hour he spent with us always passed much to quickly. We missed him greatly last year during COVID when we could not allow visitors. Recently we were blessed to have him come and entertain us on a Saturday afternoon and the residents were left with smiles and lifted spirits. We are thankful that he shared his gift of music with us. Please accept our deepest sympathy. Sincerely, Nita Cheek LEC Trinity Elms Assisted Living

Nita Cheek Trinity Elms Assisted Living September 9, 2021