Winston-Salem Journal
Larry David Willard
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Willard, Larry David

April 25, 1938 - June 21, 2021

GABLE, SC – Larry David Willard, 83, husband of Sylvia Gayle Miller Willard, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home. Born April 25, 1938, in Winston-Salem, NC, he was a son of the late David Bailey Brooklyn Willard and the late Cora Mae Welborn Willard. He was a US Army veteran, was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, and he was a farmer. He was a member of Sardinia Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of Gable; three children, Michael David Willard of Kernersville, NC, Tracy Willard Poindexter (Drew) of Dobson, NC and Jay Van Willard (Susan) of Gable; five grandchildren, Salem Poindexter, McKenzie Willard, Stratton Poindexter, Ben Willard and Kaylie DuBose; a sister, Sandra Christopher (Chris) of Warsaw, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Swaim. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Sardinia Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Zach Simmons officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Sardinia Presbyterian Church, and other times at the residence, 1220 S. Brick Church Road, Gable, SC. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robert Jolly officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Memorials may be made to McLeod Health Foundation – Hospice Services, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
