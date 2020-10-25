Reynolds, Laura Alberta
June 22, 1931 - October 22, 2020
Laura Alberta Reynolds (Oechsle), 89 years old, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, October 22nd, after a nearly three-decade battle with cancer; she died surrounded by her loving family and friends. Laura had a life-long passion for art and was a well-regarded painter who will be deeply missed in the local art community. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; her son, Kevin; and several siblings. She is survived by her sister, Lois; children Laura, Robert (Lisle), and Pat (Judy); daughter-in-law, Jamie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will not be a funeral service at this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be directed in her name to the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.