Laura Alberta Reynolds
June 22, 1931 - October 22, 2020

Laura Alberta Reynolds (Oechsle), 89 years old, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, October 22nd, after a nearly three-decade battle with cancer; she died surrounded by her loving family and friends. Laura had a life-long passion for art and was a well-regarded painter who will be deeply missed in the local art community. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; her son, Kevin; and several siblings. She is survived by her sister, Lois; children Laura, Robert (Lisle), and Pat (Judy); daughter-in-law, Jamie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will not be a funeral service at this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be directed in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
We are thinking about you during this difficult time.
Tom, Caroline, Brian and Savannah Batchelor
October 24, 2020