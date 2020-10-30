Rideout, Laura Anne (Cox)



November 29, 1941 - October 28, 2020



Laura Anne (Cox) Rideout was born on November 29, 1941 in Stokes County to Guy and Novella (George) Cox. Her early years were spent growing up in the country with her brother, Norman Cox, sister, Jean Robertson, and their grandparents.



Laura Anne met Steve Rideout, her husband, in high school, where they started a lifelong relationship that would give them 4 children, Stephanie Rideout, Chuck Rideout, Kipp Rideout and Rex Rideout, whose lives they filled with love and adventure. Her grandchildren, Haylie Rideout Hodge, Hunter Steven Hodge, Brooke Lindsay Rideout, Charles Stevens (Chase) Rideout III, Austin Scott Rideout and Paige Renée Rideout, were the light of her life.



Laura Anne raised her children and then worked for the Forsyth County School System. Her passion was her church and going on mission trips to spread the abundance of love she had for people.



A memorial service to celebrate the amazing life and love for Laura Anne will be held for friends and family at 2:00pm Sunday, November 1st at Glenn View Baptist Church at 4275 Glenn Hi Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The service will be outside at the picnic shelter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Glenn View Baptist Church.



Frank Vogler & Sons



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.