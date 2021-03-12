Frank, Laura Margaret (Wolfe)
January 13, 1925 - March 7, 2021
On Sunday, March 7, 2021, the Lord sent his angels to take Mrs. Laura Margaret (Wolfe) Frank, 96, to her Heavenly home. Mrs. Frank, of Pinnacle, NC was born January 13, 1925 in Claire, IL to the late Oris Osborne Wolfe and Ruby Leona (McClure) Wolfe. She was happily married to her best friend, Stephen (Steve) Frank, for 57 years, and they raised their five children in Washingtonville, OH. Mrs. Frank worked in various industries including welding during the war years and a gardening center before retiring as a homemaker. Mrs. Frank displayed unconditional love and support for her family and friends and had a deep faith in God that was evident in her words and actions. Her family and friends were blessed with her grace and peaceful nature for 96 years.
She was a member of the Washingtonville Ladies Auxillary for over 25 years, Brims Grove Baptist Church for 30 years, and an original and longstanding member of the Rock House Ruritan Club. While at Brims Grove, she was an enthusiastic member of the garden club and founded Operation Christmas Child at the church, and it still continues today. Mrs. Frank loved to garden all of her life and was especially fond of her delicious red tomatoes. She had a lifetime passion for the Cleveland Indians and kept score for every game for over 10 years. Mrs. Frank was always active and enjoyed doing all types of puzzles, reading, walking and cooking for her family. She had a sweet tooth and enjoyed ice cream immensely.
Mrs. Frank was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; son, Vaughn Frank; sisters, Ruth Inman and Lyda Gunter; and brothers, Glen and Eidson (Jim) Wolfe. Surviving are her sister, Emily Masters of Warren, OH; children: Eric (Sandee) Frank of Pinnacle, NC, Brent (Doris) Frank of West Lafayette, OH, LuAnn (Mike) Gallo of Winston-Salem, NC and Scott Frank of Pinnacle, NC. Grandchildren include: Nichole (John) Buffone of Leetonia, OH, Misti (Russ) Boring of Rancho Mirage, CA and Andrew Gallo of Charlotte, NC. Great-grandchildren include: Shane (Sierra) Anderson, Cierra Anderson, Nakoa (Jessica) Anderson, Anna Buffone, Joby Buffone, Gunner Boring and Collins Boring. Great-great-grandchildren include, Aaliyah Anderson and Heath Anderson.
A prayer service will be conducted 2:30 PM Sunday, March 14, at Brims Grove Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Brims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3509 NC 268 Hwy East, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
