December 4, 1943 - November 12, 2020
Laurel Otis Boyles, 76, of Tega Cay, SC and formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 12th, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on December 4th, 1943, he was the son of the late Lennox and Imogene Boyles.
Growing up in Gastonia, NC, Laurel knew from an early age he wanted to practice law. He attended Carson Newman College in TN for his undergrad where he me the love of his life, Jenny Ault. After completing his undergrad at Wake Forest College, he and Jenny wed in 1965 before beginning law school at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. He had a passion for the law and being in a courtroom. After spending a few years in the district attorney's office, he switched to a private practice and was a partner at Nelson, Boyles, Niblock, and Green before finishing his career with his own practice. In 2013, he retired and was honored by the Forsyth County, NC Bar Association with the William C. Cofer Lifetime Achievement Award.
Whether his clients, friends, staff at Wellmore Assisted Living and Memory Care, or complete strangers, his love of people, gentle spirit, amazing sense of humor, and unwavering integrity radiated from him. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His friends ranged from a special college buddy, to couples and friends they have known for many years and to countless additions along the way, each being extremely treasured. His many years at Ardmore Baptist Church also meant a lot to him. Through and through, he was a family man. He and Jenny not only were married for 55 years, but worked together most all of those years also. He routinely made time to spend one-on-one with his daughters, grandkids, and son-in-law. Everyone in Laurel's life knew they were loved by him.
He created a legacy of love to be remembered and cherished by his wife Jenny; daughter Angela of Winston-Salem; daughter Kristi Ashworth and husband Larry of Fort Mill, SC; two grandkids both of Fort Mill, SC, Lance and Caemon Ashworth; sister Lana Wingate and her husband Bo; sister Linda Parks and her husband Wayne; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date when safety permits. The family asks to please not send flowers and in lieu of to make a donation to The Arches at 5900 Bethabara Park Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or charity of your choice
.
The family would like to extend its sincerest love and thanks to all of our precious family and friends, the wonderful staff at Wellmore, and Hospice of York County, SC. Their love, care, support, prayers, and professionalism through this time will not be forgotten.
