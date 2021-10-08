Kincaid, Lauren Elizabeth



May 13, 1980 - October 4, 2021



A beautiful soul winged its way to heaven today. Our beloved daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kincaid, passed away. Lauren fought a courageous and difficult battle with breast cancer. We will dearly miss her beautiful smile and delightful laugh.



Lauren was born on May 13, 1980 to Bonita Lemons Kincaid and Geoffrey Carl Kincaid, M.D., in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Webb School of Knoxville and the University of Tennessee. Her career as a CMP (Certified Meeting Planner) for high profile corporations took her to numerous spectacular resorts in Phoenix, Sarasota, and Fort Worth.



She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Vernon A. Lemons and William P. Kincaid, Jr.



Left to cherish her memory are, in addition to her parents, her husband, Dwayne M. Edwards; her sister, Ellen Kincaid Mahurin; her niece, Hannah (Aeron) Mahurin; her nephew, William (Will) Mahurin; her grandmothers, Elizabeth Drum Lemons and Mildred Poe Kincaid; her mother-in-law, Elaine Bird; her sisters-in-law, Melissa Henry and Winter Hutchinson; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.



A celebration of Lauren's life will be announced at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.