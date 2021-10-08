A beautiful soul winged its way to heaven today. Our beloved daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kincaid, passed away. Lauren fought a courageous and difficult battle with breast cancer. We will dearly miss her beautiful smile and delightful laugh.
Lauren was born on May 13, 1980 to Bonita Lemons Kincaid and Geoffrey Carl Kincaid, M.D., in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Webb School of Knoxville and the University of Tennessee. Her career as a CMP (Certified Meeting Planner) for high profile corporations took her to numerous spectacular resorts in Phoenix, Sarasota, and Fort Worth.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Vernon A. Lemons and William P. Kincaid, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are, in addition to her parents, her husband, Dwayne M. Edwards; her sister, Ellen Kincaid Mahurin; her niece, Hannah (Aeron) Mahurin; her nephew, William (Will) Mahurin; her grandmothers, Elizabeth Drum Lemons and Mildred Poe Kincaid; her mother-in-law, Elaine Bird; her sisters-in-law, Melissa Henry and Winter Hutchinson; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A celebration of Lauren's life will be announced at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Dr. Kincaid and Bonnie,
Mike and I are so sorry to hear about Lauren´s passing. There are no words but please know we are sending prayers and love to your family.
Mike and Lois Jenkins
October 10, 2021
We were so sorry to learn about Lauren´s battle with cancer and her death. She was a bright light in my time working with her. Dr. Kincaid & Bonita, you are in our prayers and we send our condolences and sympathy. With love, Larry & Donna Martin
Donna Martin
Work
October 10, 2021
Dr Kincaid and Bonita I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Although I´m in England now I am sending you my loving thoughts at this time.