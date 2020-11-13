Hopkins, Dr. Lawrence David
December 29, 1949 - November 9, 2020
Lawrence "Larry" David Hopkins transitioned on November 9, 2020, at Baptist Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1949, in Chester, SC to Lawrence Hopkins and Maeola Trapp Hopkins. Larry spent over 30 years serving the Winston-Salem community as an obstetrics and gynecology physician. Larry enjoyed watching football on the weekends, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family, in particular his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Muriel Beth Hopkins; children, Michelle Kyles and David Hopkins; two grandchildren, Alana and Courtney Kyles; and brothers Darrian Hopkins and Kevin Hopkins. A private ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The service will be streamed beginning at 12noon on the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC website. In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to the undergraduate campus, Wake Forest University in support of the Magnolia Scholars Program in Larry Hopkins's memory; Wake Forest University, PO Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109; or memorials may be made to the Wake Forest School of Medicine for the Charlie L. Kennedy, MD – Lawrence D. Hopkins, MD Fund for Graduate Medical Education, c/o Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
