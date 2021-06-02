Casstevens, Lee Baity
February 2, 1963 - May 30, 2021
BOONVILLE - Mrs. Lee Baity Casstevens, 58, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1963 and was a loving daughter to her parents, the late Charles Lee "Bud" and Nell Spillman Baity. Mrs. Casstevens was owner and operator of Baity Tire Service in Yadkinville, where she learned from her Dad to help others. She lived her life being in service to others more than service to herself. She loved her family and was devoted to helping all of them. Mrs. Casstevens was a member of Courtney Baptist Church. She was a loving wife of 23 years to her husband, Rodney Casstevens, who survives of the home. Also surviving are her step-son, Kirk Lee (Sarah) Casstevens; her brother, Bryan (Nikki) Baity; nephews, Michael (Danielle) Baity, Turner (Ashley) Baity; and her great-niece, Mia Baity, whom she loved and adored. Mrs. Casstevens will be available for friends to sign the register on Friday from 8-5 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.