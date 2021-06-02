Lee was my first best friend. We became friends in the first grade and even though school and different interests sometimes pulled us in different directions, there still was always a bond between us. Lee loved her parents and losing her mother was a major blow to her. Covid restrictions made it difficult to visit Bud when he was in the nursing home, which was hard on her and then losing him was devastating. Lee is at peace now and is with her parents. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Rest, sweet lady. We will miss you.

Mary Neal Secrest Friend June 1, 2021