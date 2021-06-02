Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Lee Baity Casstevens
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Casstevens, Lee Baity

February 2, 1963 - May 30, 2021

BOONVILLE - Mrs. Lee Baity Casstevens, 58, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1963 and was a loving daughter to her parents, the late Charles Lee "Bud" and Nell Spillman Baity. Mrs. Casstevens was owner and operator of Baity Tire Service in Yadkinville, where she learned from her Dad to help others. She lived her life being in service to others more than service to herself. She loved her family and was devoted to helping all of them. Mrs. Casstevens was a member of Courtney Baptist Church. She was a loving wife of 23 years to her husband, Rodney Casstevens, who survives of the home. Also surviving are her step-son, Kirk Lee (Sarah) Casstevens; her brother, Bryan (Nikki) Baity; nephews, Michael (Danielle) Baity, Turner (Ashley) Baity; and her great-niece, Mia Baity, whom she loved and adored. Mrs. Casstevens will be available for friends to sign the register on Friday from 8-5 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Calling hours
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jun
4
Calling hours
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Courtney Baptist Church
3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
59 Entries
Sending my condolences to husband and Bryan gone but not forgotten
Barbara Parker
Acquaintance
June 10, 2021
Loved her and will miss her just found out today she had passed please reach out to me 704 425 4572 Mary Davis Barry Davis daughter
Mary Davis
Family
June 6, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend,you will be dearly missed.My sincere condolences to the Baity & Casstevens Family....
Gail Hall
Friend
June 6, 2021
Lee was a very special friend. We grew up together and stayed in touch through the years. My deepest sympathy goes out to all her family.
Kelly Holcomb
Friend
June 5, 2021
Prayers For The Family She was a Sweet Lady Rest In Peace
Mike Reavis
June 5, 2021
Prayers for Lee’s family and friends. We went to Forbush together. She was a sweet person and easy to talk to. Rest In Peace Lee.
jane Simpson
Friend
June 4, 2021
❤In loving memory of a wonderful Friend That Was Family To Me❤I Love You❤!!! So Thankful And Blessed Knowing I Will See You Again❤
Selena McEwen
Family
June 4, 2021
I didn’t know her very well but ever time I saw her at baitty’s She would be frendly and always have a smile lm sure Rodney will miss her a lot will keep you in my prayers
Donald and Kay Dunn
June 4, 2021
Bryan and Family I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many memories of her and your family back in High School. I will miss seeing her sweet smile around. She was one of the sweetest kindest people I have ever met. I will be praying for you and your family.
Kim Sheppard
Friend
June 4, 2021
My heart was broken when I heard of Lee's passing. We were good friends in high school. Although over time, we drifted apart but reconnected through Facebook several years ago. Randomly she reached out wanting to send us a gift card - she said she just liked to do that. One of my sweetest friends ever and I will cherish those memories. My prayers for the family in this heartbreaking loss.
Kim Barnes
June 4, 2021
Lee was always so nice and had a beautiful smile. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Deanna Murphy
Friend
June 4, 2021
I pray for peace and comfort for all the family and friends who knew and loved this sweet, kind and gentle soul as Lee was always smiling and had a heart of gold. Rest In Peace sweet friend.
Lea Hall Watts
June 4, 2021
A great person who loved with all her heart. She is smiling again with her Daddy and Mama who she adored. Jeff and I were blessed to know her and we are thankful for our friendship. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Jeff and Sandra Noe
Friend
June 3, 2021
First my sister, she remained my friend. She always cared so much for her family, and was so good to my sons and granddaughter. Her smile and the sound of her laughter will be missed. The memories will thankfully remain, of some wonderful times.
Tammy Baity
Family
June 3, 2021
Thank you Lee for the many memories we shared together through the years. You gained your Angel wings and are at Home with your Mom and Dad. I miss you but I know you are Happy forevermore. See you again one day on those streets of gold. Love you my dear friend ♥
Gina Chamberlain
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lee, she was such a sweet lady. Praying for the family.
Julie Stout
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry to hear, Lee was a great friend while at Forbush.
Carl Smith
Classmate
June 2, 2021
I'm so sad to hear of Lee's passing. She was such a good friend in high school. She was so happy, uplifting spirit and had sunshine in her eyes. Lee will be missed by many. Prayers lifting for the family.
Wendy Galloway
Friend
June 2, 2021
Rodney and The Baity Family so sorry for your loss.Our thoughts and Prayers are with you all.Gonna miss Ms.Lee she made everyone's life better by knowing her.
Frank&Donna Williams
Friend
June 2, 2021
Rest in peace sweet lady! You will be missed!
Joy McCoy
Friend
June 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family in this difficult time. May God bless you and keep you.
Scotty Linville
Friend
June 2, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.So sorry to hear about Lee.
Tim Gough
June 2, 2021
To all of the family. We are so sorry for your loss. Lee and all of the Baity family's friendship has meant so much to us over the years. She will be missed. It was always a pleasure to see her and talk with her. You are in our Prayers.
Roy and Nell Douglas
Friend
June 2, 2021
Knowing Lee made life better for everyone. She was a dear soul. My love to your family.
Brett Munn
Friend
June 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Billie Blackwell
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
Heaven has Gained a sweet soul. Now she is happy walk with her parents Nell and Bud. Praying for Lee family
Carolyn Myers
June 1, 2021
Lee and her family were amazing. Lee you will be missed.
Patrick Lancaster
Friend
June 1, 2021
Lee you will be miss prayers to the family
Sandra Mcewen Sasser
June 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rock Harris
Friend
June 1, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort during this difficult time. Praying for your family.
Angela Hobson
Friend
June 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Lee. She will be missed.
Randy and Lora Renegar
June 1, 2021
Lee was such a sweet soul. I loved her and always a hug when we saw each other. Rest in peace sweet friend. Prayers for family and friends.
Jackie Shelton
Friend
June 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Ann Chamberlain
Friend
June 1, 2021
so sorry to hear about lee was close friends in our childhood me lee and tootie
Ann Curry
Friend
June 1, 2021
So sorry to hear the news about Lee. We were high school classmates. She was a good friend and will be missed.
Keith Pinnix
Classmate
June 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lee. I went school with her, she was a sweet lady .Sending prayers to her family
Patricia Royall
Friend
June 1, 2021
You will be missed
Tesheka Cline
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lee, I went to school with her. Prayers for the family
Glenda Shinault Morris
Classmate
June 1, 2021
I would like you to know that I always appreciated Lee. She was faithful to her family and a good friend. May God’s peace and love go with you all. Pastor John Brown
John Brown
Friend
June 1, 2021
Lee was a great friend in high school. We had some really good times. She was always so full of life and and had a beautiful smile. My thoughts and prayers for the family. She will be missed.
Ginger James
Friend
June 1, 2021
Sorry for the loss. Prayers for family.
Penny and Joel Mcewen
Friend
June 1, 2021
Just that I loved her. See you on the other side!!!
June 1, 2021
Prayers for the family. Our sincerest, heartfelt condolences. Joel Mcewen and Penny Oneal
Joel Mcewen
Friend
June 1, 2021
To the Casstevens family and Baity family I am so sorry to hear of Lee's passing.when I moved back to Yadkin county from Virginia every time I needed tires or to have a tire checked for a leak Lee was always happy to help along with carrying on a conversation with Bud. My prayers go out to you all now and the days to come.
Melissa Buelin
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
Sending prayers and love... The bond of friendship will remain and memories will be
cherished.
Sarah Mackie
Friend
June 1, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for all the family. Her bright smile that always reached her eyes and her loving soul will be missed by all. Betina
Betina Loflin Gonzalez
Friend
June 1, 2021
Prayers for her and her family.
Sharon Cranfill
June 1, 2021
Lee was always so kind anytime I saw her . We did a lot of business with her. We are so sorry to hear of her passing. Condolences to the family . Our prayers are with you.
Carl & Kathy Hicks
Friend
June 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for strength and comfort.
Sheila Rutledge
Friend
June 1, 2021
Lee was the "Sunshine" of Baity Tire. Rest in Peace.
Brenda Brown
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
Life long customer of bait tire since before I was driving! Bud and lee were always so kind to me and always helped my dad and myself when we needed a tire right away! Much love and prayers to the family..just losing bud last years..so sad
April Hauser
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
Lee was my first best friend. We became friends in the first grade and even though school and different interests sometimes pulled us in different directions, there still was always a bond between us. Lee loved her parents and losing her mother was a major blow to her. Covid restrictions made it difficult to visit Bud when he was in the nursing home, which was hard on her and then losing him was devastating. Lee is at peace now and is with her parents. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Rest, sweet lady. We will miss you.
Mary Neal Secrest
Friend
June 1, 2021
I am soo sorry to hear of Lee's passing. She was such a kind and loving lady and will surely be missed.
Teresa Hobson
June 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Becky chapman
Friend
June 1, 2021
Prayers for all. May God bless and comfort.
Wanda Vestal-Houlihan
Classmate
June 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss our prayers are with you
Michael Talley
June 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Lee and I were friends in high school, she was a sweet, sweet lady, and she will be dearly missed.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
June 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melissa Branon
Classmate
June 1, 2021
I love you my beautiful cousin
Kathy Oakley
Family
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 59 of 59 results