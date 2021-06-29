Hege, Leighann Michelle
Leighann Michelle Hege, 42, passed away at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on April 4, 1979. Preceding her in death was a brother, Matthew Curtis Hege and maternal grandparents, Jim and Evelyn Rinehart. Surviving are her two sons, Jace Patrick Travis and Dexter Curtis Osborne; father, Curt Hege, Jr. (Tammy); mother, Melissa Rinehart; brother, Joshua Mark Hege; sister, Laura Elizabeth Conley (Chase); nephew, Matthew Hege; niece, Lucy Conley; also surviving are her paternal grandparents, Curt Hege, Sr. (Pat). A private graveside service will be held for the family. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the Hege family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.