Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leighann Michelle Hege
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Hege, Leighann Michelle

Leighann Michelle Hege, 42, passed away at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on April 4, 1979. Preceding her in death was a brother, Matthew Curtis Hege and maternal grandparents, Jim and Evelyn Rinehart. Surviving are her two sons, Jace Patrick Travis and Dexter Curtis Osborne; father, Curt Hege, Jr. (Tammy); mother, Melissa Rinehart; brother, Joshua Mark Hege; sister, Laura Elizabeth Conley (Chase); nephew, Matthew Hege; niece, Lucy Conley; also surviving are her paternal grandparents, Curt Hege, Sr. (Pat). A private graveside service will be held for the family. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the Hege family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Colonial Materials Inc.
July 1, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Leighann and I were friends. She was one of the most intelligent people I've known, caring and a quirky awesome sense of humor. She will be greatly missed
Laurie Burdick
Friend
June 29, 2021
So Sorry for your loss. With Love, Jody
Jody Shields
June 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
richard tatum
Family
June 29, 2021
IFB Solutions
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results