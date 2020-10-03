Hobson, Lenna
May 21, 1944 - October 2, 2020
Lenna Halsey Edwards Hobson, 76, of Boonville, NC passed away at home on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Kenny Halsey and Sara Parsons Halsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Edwards in 1985, and most recently her second husband, Frank Hobson, Jr., in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ron Turner, and her nephew, Len McMillan. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Turner; her son, Brad (Lori) Edwards; a stepson, Frank Hobson III; her sister, Sara (Walt) McMillan, and 4 grandsons, Tanner Edwards, Reid Turner, Jack Turner, Hugh Turner; 1 niece, Mary (Doug) Terry and their sons, Leo and Edgar.
In Lenna's professional life, she was the Marketing Director at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital for a number of years. She then managed Rag Apple Lassie Winery, which she co-owned with her husband, Frank.
Lenna always held the firm belief that all people had the responsibility of giving back to their communities. In her life this was evidenced by the many nonprofits, organizations, and boards that she served on and help start in Elkin: Foothills Arts Council, Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity, Tri County Christian Ministry, Yadkin Valley Rotary Club, and Elkin First United Methodist Church. Lenna also served on the Elkin City School Board.
If anyone would like to honor Lenna with a memorial to any of the above-mentioned nonprofits or the Piney Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery (296 Pugh Rd, Piney Creek, NC 28663), the family would be grateful.
Although it grieves us not to have Lenna's friends and extended family with us at this time, we are having a private graveside service in Piney Creek due to the pandemic. Please remember us in your prayers.
