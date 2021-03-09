Rhodes, Rev. Dr. Lenton



December 3, 1950 - March 3, 2021



Rev. Dr. Lenton Rhodes passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A public viewing will be held today, March 9, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Homegoing services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2pm from Center Grove AME Zion Church, 7001 Zion Church Road, Tobaccoville, NC 27050, and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2pm at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Specialty Park Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.