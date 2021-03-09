Menu
Rev. Dr. Lenton Rhodes
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Rhodes, Rev. Dr. Lenton

December 3, 1950 - March 3, 2021

Rev. Dr. Lenton Rhodes passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A public viewing will be held today, March 9, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Homegoing services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2pm from Center Grove AME Zion Church, 7001 Zion Church Road, Tobaccoville, NC 27050, and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2pm at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

Douthit Funeral Services

515 Specialty Park Drive
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit's
NC
Mar
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Center Grove AME Zion Church
7001 Zion Church Road, Tobaccoville, NC
Mar
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Center Grove AME Zion Church
7001 Zion Church Road, Tobaccoville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my deepest sympathy from the dove family Comfort North Carolina.
Dittrell Dove
March 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts I prayers. Love Mary and Geoffrey
Mary Puryear
Family
March 11, 2021
Sorry we could not be there in person, but we are with you in spirit. Your family from Miami, Florida.
Joyce Bryant Lee
Family
March 10, 2021
To the entire family of Dr Rhoades you are in my thoughts and prayers. May God wrapped you in His loving arms and bring you comfort. Awesome Preacher and Pastor. The dynamic duo back together again.
Rev Beverly W McMillian
March 9, 2021
