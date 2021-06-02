Menu
Leonard J. Threadgill
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison
402 Short Ave
Madison, NC
Threadgill, Leonard J.

Leonard J. Threadgill, 88, of Winston-Salem, died May 23, 2021. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 1pm to 7:30pm at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Mary Threadgill on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 3pm to 8pm. A private burial will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Perry Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison
402 Short Ave, Madison, NC
Jun
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
the home of Mary Threadgill
NC
I worked at WSJS/WTQR (as Connie Elrod) from 1981 to 1986. I just learned of Leonard´s passing. He was such a conscientious and courteous person, appreciated by myself and many others. My condolences are extended to the family. May his memory be a blessing.
Connie Weaver
July 5, 2021
My condolences to Leonard's family. I had the pleasure of working with him at WXII Channel 12 many years ago. He helped me learn camera and other studio production skills that launched my career. Thank You Brother Leonard.
JP Beaty
Work
June 2, 2021
