Tilson, Leonard Carey
February 27, 1934 - February 28, 2021
Leonard Carey Tilson was born on February 27, 1934 in the Madison County town of Mars Hill, N.C. to the late Bryson Hannibal Tilson and Flossie Carter Tilson. He passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Babcock Health Care Center at Salemtowne after many years of declining health. After Leonard graduated from Mars Hill High School, he enrolled in Mars Hill Junior College, where both of his parents had worked for many years. Very soon after enrolling, Leonard voluntarily enlisted to serve overseas during the Korean War. Leonard was honorably discharged after serving as an artillery specialist. Following his military service, Leonard moved to Raleigh to attend North Carolina State University. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Landscape Horticulture and a minor in Soil Science. While in Raleigh, Leonard met the "love of his life" Jane Young (Tilson) working at the Wachovia Bank across from campus. Leonard and Jane were married on June 15, 1958 in Lexington, N.C. Subsequently, Leonard and Jane moved to Winston-Salem, where Leonard had accepted a position as the superintendent of buildings and grounds for the City of Winston-Salem. They would remain together in Winston-Salem for 61 years of marriage, where they raised a family of 3 children, were very active in their church, and were considered to be pillars of the community. Although Leonard was "humble to a fault", his personal and professional accomplishments were extensive. His Christian faith was the foundation for any personal or professional success that he had. It was this faith that led him to serve on many committees at Ardmore Baptist Church including serving as the Chairman of the Deacon's Council. This faith, along with his love for his hometown college (Mars Hill College), resulted in him being appointed as a Lifetime Member of the Board of Trustees. During his tenure as a trustee, Leonard was able to see Mars Hill College attain University status. While working for the City of Winston-Salem, Leonard quickly became known for his innovative ideas. His highway beautification project was so well received that the Winston-Salem Jaycees named him their "Young Man of the Year" for 1967. This honor was featured in the Winston-Salem Journal newspaper, and the award ceremony was held at the Winston-Salem Convention Center. Later in his career, while serving as a Division Manager for L.A. Reynolds Company, Leonard became instrumental in helping found the N.C. Landscape Contractor's Association. With his leadership as the first Chairman of this Association, he helped legitimize an industry, set forth professional and educational guidelines, as well as creating a network for business owners to share best practices. To this day, his influence remains in this industry, and he is highly regarded for all the people he has helped grow and prosper. Eventually, Leonard was able to realize his vision and create a separate company, L.A. Reynolds Landscaping and The L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase. With his supervision, L.A. Reynolds Landscaping became one of the largest landscape contractors in N.C. Their work was featured at Hanes Mall, South Park Mall and the Duke University Hospital. In 1979 the L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase was opened to great reviews. His concept of a full service garden center that offered the highest quality plants, friendly people and terrific service was featured in American Nurseryman Magazine. Based on his concept and the success of the garden center, Leonard became known as a subject matter expert that Universities, Community Colleges and trade associations reached out to for his advice. With all the demands of running two successful businesses, Leonard enjoyed nothing more than helping a family pick out azaleas for their home on a Saturday afternoon in April. It was here that Leonard was able to exemplify his Christian faith. If you were lucky enough to meet Leonard Tilson, then you had a friend! It did not matter who you were, you were going to be treated with impeccable manners and the respect that he believed everyone deserved. At the peak of his professional success, Leonard was suddenly faced with chronic health issues that he dealt with for 30 years. His dignity in facing these issues was a great example to all who knew and loved him. He remained the best husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that any family could ever ask for. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. "You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith." "Well done, my good and faithful servant."2 Timothy 4:7 Matthew 25:23. In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Jane Young Tilson; his sister, Ruth Tilson Peterson; and his brother, Hugh Tilson. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Roberto) Ramirez of Albuquerque, N.M.; son, Robert (Amy) Tilson of Matthews, N.C.; son, Richard (Darlene) Tilson of Clemmons, N.C.; grandson, Caleb (Rebekah) Tilson of Pfafftown, N.C.; granddaughter, Callan Ramirez of Albuquerque, N.M.; granddaughter, Connie Tilson of Clemmons, N.C.; grandson, Matthew Tilson of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-granddaughter, Wilder Grace Tilson of Pfafftown, N.C. A family service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff of Salemtowne who provided loving and tender care for both Leonard and Jane for many years. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you donate in memory of Leonard and Jane Tilson to Salemtowne: Attn Employee Assistance Fund, 1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27106. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Tilson. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.