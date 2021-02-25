Menu
Leonel R. Marti
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Marti, Leonel R.

November 20, 1939 - February 20, 2021

On Monday, February 22, 2021, my Paw Paw – Leonel R. Marti – went to heaven. He had Lewy Body Dementia and he went to sleep peacefully with my family and his bunny by his side. Paw Paw lived in King, NC, was 81 years old and he was my very best friend.

Paw Paw is survived by his two daughters, Vickie and Heleena (Sissie) Marti, a son, Sergio Marti, a granddaughter, Susie Matthews (Brandon), a great-grandson, Trenton Matthews, one sister, Elietta M. Arauz, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Like hundreds of cousins!

Waiting for him in heaven is my Nana, Kathleen "Kat" Marti. Right behind her in line are his daddy, Serafin and his mommie, Angela V. Marti. Pushing their way to the front are his brothers and sister: Mengo, Chico, Santos, Sergio, Ivan, Eddie and Angela R. Marti.

The funeral service will be privately held on February 25, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC. You can come and visit us there on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made in honor of my Paw Paw to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. www.trellissupport.org. Arrangements are in the care of Slate Funeral Home.

And till the end, he was my very best friend. Love, Trenton

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
God Bless the entire family during this stressful time. I spent three years in the USN with Marti. He was a wonderful person and liked by all of his shipmates. His personality was great even during the trying times. Good Gunner, may Leo and you all be Blessed with Fair Winds and Following Seas. Will miss him terribly, especially his smile and laughter. I know he is in a better place. I am so sorry I will not be able to attend his service. If I can assist, please call.
Jim & Sandra Phillips
February 25, 2021
