God Bless the entire family during this stressful time. I spent three years in the USN with Marti. He was a wonderful person and liked by all of his shipmates. His personality was great even during the trying times. Good Gunner, may Leo and you all be Blessed with Fair Winds and Following Seas. Will miss him terribly, especially his smile and laughter. I know he is in a better place. I am so sorry I will not be able to attend his service. If I can assist, please call.

Jim & Sandra Phillips February 25, 2021