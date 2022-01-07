Leroy P. Ault, 73, went to be with his Savior January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Myra Holden Ault, daughter Heather Lawdermilk (Ken); brothers, Ray (Cairle), Douglas (Irma), Gordon (Beatriz) Ault; stepchildren Adam, Chad (Traci), Hal (Stacy) Holden-Bache, and Julie (Jason) Bache; grandchildren, Joah and Leah Lawdermilk, Cameron Ferguson, Skylar Cooksey (Houston), Savannah, Sayge, Hunter, Dylan, Brady, Cole and Timothy Holden-Bache, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by son Zachary Ault. Lee was a member of Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church and Gideons International.
A celebration of life will be held on January 22 at Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church, visitation 10:30-11:30 am and service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
Dear Ray, Doug and Gordon, I was so sorry to learn of Lee's death. I wish I could attend the funeral; I'll check on Saturday to see whether it might be live-streamed.
As was said of Craig Moody's untimely death last summer, he's probably swapping Canada stories with Dave. The same goes for Lee, double.
Liz Hanson
Friend
January 27, 2022
Myra and all of Lee's family please accept my condolences during this time of mourning and sorrow. I will always remember Lee as a young man who never met a stranger and was always willing to help someone in need. I look forward to the day we will meet again in heaven...what a day of rejoicing that will be.
Carolyn Johanson
January 22, 2022
Myra and family, my deepest condolences to you and family. I pray to the Lord to put good people of faith in my life and God answered my prayer with Lee when we met at Bible Study. Lee was such an inspiration to me that I will cherish the rest of my life. May God bring comfort to you and your family.
Arnold Nelson
January 21, 2022
Our Deepest Condolences to Myra and the Family. We are so sad to hear this news. Much Love and Prayers!!
Pete and Debbie, Ryan Cottrell, Bob Bache, Bryan and Hallie Ferguson
January 16, 2022
This is sad news. Mr. Adult was my insurance agent. He was so knowledgeable, helpful to me and a true gentleman. My deepest condolences to his family. Look to the Lord at this difficult time and the future.
Margaret G. Graham
Work
January 10, 2022
Myra and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May the Holy Spirit bring you comfort as you grieve the loss of your loved one. God is our comfort and strength.
Anita Magera
January 10, 2022
Lee and Myra always know how to make you feel special. I shall miss that! Lee always had a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. God gained a wonderful angel.
Sandi T
Friend
January 10, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to Myra and all of Lee´s family at this sad time. May peace be in your hearts as you remember him in the days to come.
Gayle Morgan Stiffey
Friend
January 8, 2022
What a glorious reunion there must be in Heaven! Remembering all the fun we had as kids growing up in Nanuet. Prayers for Myra and the family, as he will surely be missed.
Leslie and Joe
Friend
January 8, 2022
Lee was a wonderful man always helping other people, will never be forgotten, prayers for Myra and Family
Paul and Judy
January 7, 2022
We will greatly miss my older brother Leroy. He was so much fun to be with, as well as having real fellowship in the Lord with him. This picture of him, canoeing into the sunrise in the Ozark mountains of Arkansas, is the last time that I was with him, when he and Myra came to visit us in October.