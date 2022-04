Ault, Leroy



September 16, 1948 - January 5, 2022



Leroy P. Ault, 73, went to be with his Savior January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Myra Holden Ault, daughter Heather Lawdermilk (Ken); brothers, Ray (Cairle), Douglas (Irma), Gordon (Beatriz) Ault; stepchildren Adam, Chad (Traci), Hal (Stacy) Holden-Bache, and Julie (Jason) Bache; grandchildren, Joah and Leah Lawdermilk, Cameron Ferguson, Skylar Cooksey (Houston), Savannah, Sayge, Hunter, Dylan, Brady, Cole and Timothy Holden-Bache, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by son Zachary Ault. Lee was a member of Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church and Gideons International.



A celebration of life will be held on January 22 at Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church, visitation 10:30-11:30 am and service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.