Bruce, Leslie Harold



May 30, 1933 - September 22, 2021



Leslie Harold Bruce, (Harold, Dad, but especially Grandpa), age 88, of East Bend, NC, passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem on September 22, 2021 after a prolonged illness. Harold was born on May 30, 1933 to Albert Leslie and Ethel Carter Bruce. He graduated from Yadkinville High School and served in the U. S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany, working with radio intelligence operations. He returned home to help his father farm the Yadkin County farmland that was so precious to him. Harold soon met the love of his life, Shelby Dinkins, who became the sparkle in his eyes. They married, and Harold decided farming would be a hobby, and he began what would become a career of over 30 years working at Western Electric/AT&T in the photo lab on Reynolda Road, developing and printing company publications.



Harold was a life-long member of Baltimore United Methodist Church, where he held many leadership roles. He sang tenor in the choir, was Sunday School superintendent for many years, and taught an adult Sunday School class for decades.



Harold was a co-founding member of the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department. He participated in training and management and was an active firefighter.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Troy Bruce. Survivors include his wife, Shelby Dinkins Bruce, and his sisters, Dorothy B. Hutchens and Nell Pullen. Also surviving are his two daughters, Debbie Allgood (Gerry Befus) and Beverly Gonzales, and his son Jeffrey Bruce (Melissa). He leaves grandchildren, Erin Allgood, Jonathan Allgood, Maria Mack, Miguel Gonzales, Anna Gonzales, Gabriella Gonzales, Stephanie Hyatt, Hannah Minor and three great-grandsons, Harrison and Bryce Mack and Sylas Smith.



Harold will lie in repose at Gentry Family Funeral Home in Yadkinville on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10am-5pm. Due to COVID, there will be a graveside service for family only at 2pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Baltimore United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Gerry Befus officiating. The family requests that everyone attending the service wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Baltimore United Methodist Church (2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC 27018) or to the American Red Cross. Or better yet, donate a unit of life-giving blood to honor Harold's memory.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bruce family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 25, 2021.