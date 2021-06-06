Grimes, Lester
December 10, 1932 - May 30, 2021
Lester Grimes, Jr., of Andover, KS, peacefully went to be with his Creator and Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He was born in Thomasville, NC on December 10, 1932, to Lester and Mary Lowe Grimes, both of whom preceded him in death. Les attended Beulah High School where he was on the championship basketball team and graduated in 1951. He then joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. Upon leaving the service, he attended Appalachian State University on a baseball scholarship. He graduated with a degree in business and later went on to complete his master's degree. Les continued to play ball until he was 79 years old. He lived with his family in Winston-Salem, NC until moving to Wichita, KS in 2015.
Surviving Les are his wife, Nancy; daughter, Toni (Don) Roberts; son, Joe (Lynda) Grimes; grandchildren, Chase (Caroline) Livengood, Allen (Kara) Grimes, Taylor (Derek) Dixon. He was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, Brady, Kinley, Maya, and Macy. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Metro East Baptist Church, Wichita, KS. To celebrate his life the family requests donations be directed to Metro East Baptist Church – Prayer Warriors Fund, 333 N. 143rd St. E., Wichita, KS 67230. The family wishes to thank Dr. Seth Page and the Wichita VA Oncology teams, as well as Phoenix Hospice teams for their support during Les' MDS blood cancer journey.
