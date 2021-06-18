Moore, Lettie Doub
February 3, 1930 - June 16, 2021
Lettie Doub Moore, 91, of Pfafftown, NC, died on June 16, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on February 3, 1930 to the late Lanier Doub and Jennie Woosley Doub. Lettie was a lifelong member of Doub's United Methodist Church and a devoted Atlanta Braves fan. She retired from Sears after a long career.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd D.C. Moore, her brothers, Kermit, Winburn, Maynard, Belmont, Aubrey, and half-brothers, Lester and BB.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her nephews, Allen Doub, his wife Sherry and their children Victoria Hobson, Thomas Doub, and Tanner Doub, Jeffery Doub, his wife Cindy and son Evan Doub, and Jimmy Ray Doub, his fiancé Rebecca Carter, and daughter Madison Doub.
A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, June 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral & Cremation Services, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
Memorials may be made to Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, 5591 Seward Road Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com/
