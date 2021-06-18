Menu
Lettie Doub Moore
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Moore, Lettie Doub

February 3, 1930 - June 16, 2021

Lettie Doub Moore, 91, of Pfafftown, NC, died on June 16, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on February 3, 1930 to the late Lanier Doub and Jennie Woosley Doub. Lettie was a lifelong member of Doub's United Methodist Church and a devoted Atlanta Braves fan. She retired from Sears after a long career.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd D.C. Moore, her brothers, Kermit, Winburn, Maynard, Belmont, Aubrey, and half-brothers, Lester and BB.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her nephews, Allen Doub, his wife Sherry and their children Victoria Hobson, Thomas Doub, and Tanner Doub, Jeffery Doub, his wife Cindy and son Evan Doub, and Jimmy Ray Doub, his fiancé Rebecca Carter, and daughter Madison Doub.

A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, June 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral & Cremation Services, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

Memorials may be made to Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, 5591 Seward Road Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
Miss Lettie, your sweet smile and laughter will be truly missed. I know you are sitting at God´s feet talking and discussing your love of the Bible.
Lora Goins
Other
June 18, 2021
