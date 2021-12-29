Parker, III, Lewis Woodruff



November 30, 1932 - December 26, 2021



Mr. Lewis Woodruff Parker III, or "Woodie" as he is known to friends and family, went safely home to Jesus on December 26, 2021, which is the Feast of the Holy Family. Woodie was born in Mobile, Alabama the oldest of three boys. Woodie graduated from McGill Institute, a Catholic Boys School. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he graduated from Spring Hill College with a degree in sociology and went on to earn a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree from Saint Louis University. After 40 years of government service, he retired as a Professional Social Worker with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2012 after being life-long residents of Mobile, AL, Woodie and Lynn moved to Vienna Village Assisted Living in Lewisville, NC so that they could be closer to their children and grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Lynn; daughter, Julie, son, Chris (Heather), two grandchildren, Victoria and Jacob Parker, and brother, Rev. Kenneth Parker. The family would like to thank the many wonderful and dedicated staff at Vienna Village for providing such exceptional care. Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC at 11am on Friday, December 31, 2021. The celebrant will be Father Brian Cook. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to Mass. Social distancing and masking are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.