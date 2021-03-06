Tran, Lien Thi



January 1, 1919 - February 20, 2021



Lien Thi Tran passed away in the early morning of February 20th at the age of 102. She was a sweet, strong, selfless and brave woman who moved from her birthplace in the countryside of Vietnam to the United States at age 67 and settled in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before moving to Houston, Texas. She had a talent for making every garden flourish, every meal a delicious treat, and everyone she touched felt blessed to have known her. Her smiles and sweet pats of affection radiated her love for everyone around her. She will be missed and is loved by many. She is survived by her daughter Cam Van Thi Le (Nam Gia Ngo) and son Cam-Hong Van Le (Quoi Ta Le); grandchildren Thuan Quoc Le (Khanh Chi Thuy Le), Thang Quoc Le, Lam Gia Ngo (Annie), Phong Gia Ngo (Connie), Phu Gia Ngo (Kathleen Kelly), Van-Trang Ngo Gerblick (Chris), Van-Anh Ngo Young (Scott); and great-grandchildren Ben Ngo, Lam Ngo, Jr., Abby Ngo, Daniel Gerblick, Catherine Young, Scotty Young, Vivian Ngo, Emilia Ngo, Tristan Le, Winston Le, Aaron Le. She was preceded in death by her husband Cam Van Le and great-granddaughter Katie Anne Ngo. There will be a prayer service on Sunday, March 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Robert F. Miller Center. Guests are asked to use masks and to practice social distancing. Burial will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park; Lien Thi Tran will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel



3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.