Kremkau, Lillian Beasley
July 1, 1940 - April 18, 2022
Mrs. Lillian Ruth Beasley Kremkau, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Lillian was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Richard Beasley and Ruth Willoughby Beasley on July 1, 1940. After graduating from high school she worked as administrative assistant at United Insurance Company of America. She and her husband, Fred, met in 1964 while he was a naval officer. They were engaged on Easter Sunday 1967 and married on September 2nd. Then while Fred was studying electrical engineering in graduate school at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, Lil worked in the medical records department of the university hospital. After that, they moved to Winston-Salem in 1972, purchased their first home, Fred began his academic career and Lil worked in medical records at NC Baptist Hospital until they adopted Jonathan in 1974. In 1981, the family moved to Guilford, CT, for Fred to continue his academic career at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, and where Jonathan attended elementary school. Lil continued her ministry as a wife, mom, homemaker and Sunday School teacher. The family moved back to Winston-Salem in 1985. In 1995 Fred and Lil joined Calvary Baptist Church. Lil taught second, third and fourth graders in Sunday School for 28 years in four churches. She loved children and they loved her. She said she doesn't remember specifically what she was taught in Sunday School as a child in Norfolk, but what she does remember is that the teachers loved her – and that they had cookies and Kool Aid. Since 1996, Fred and Lil have led an adult Bible Fellowship Class at Calvary. Some have said they joined the class because of Lil. That is fine with Fred. Declining health over the past three years has resulted in the sad loss of Lil for us, but tempered by the joy of knowing that she is with her Savior, Jesus Christ who created her, died for her, redeemed her and welcomed her Home on the morning after Resurrection Sunday. She is now rejoicing in his presence where all of us who have put our faith in Him and His sacrifice on the cross, like Lil, will ultimately be. Lil is waiting for us to follow her there. She is preceded in death by their son, Jonathan Kremkau; sisters, Betty Cimino and Martha Carp; brothers, Tommy Beasley, and Billy Beasley; and brother-in-law, Ward Kremkau. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Kremkau; several nieces and nephews and countless friends. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Will Toburen officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Winston-Salem Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway. Interment will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
