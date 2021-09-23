Cline, Linda J.
August 3, 1944 - September 19, 2021
Mrs. Linda J. Cline, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Linda was born in Forsyth County on August 3, 1944, to the late Paul Edwin Joyner and Annie Mae Klutz Joyner. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Steven R. Cline; sister, Sandra Oldham (Allen); brothers, Eddie Joyner (Tammy) and Keith Joyner (Patricia); numerous nieces and nephews; one son, Tim Cline and three grandchildren.
During her life, Linda was a business manager for several retail establishments and dental practices. The greatest accomplishment of her life was to establish the Handicrafter Ministery at Ardmore Baptist Church, where she and Steve were members since 1982. The dedicated groups of ladies there make and donate thousands of items of comfort and love to 26 different nonprofit organizations in and around the Winston-Salem area. Linda also served as a Deacon at Ardmore. In recognition of her service to others, Linda was presented in 2017 The Thousand Points of Light Award from President George H. W. Bush and a certificate of appreciation from Governor Roy Cooper for outstanding service to the state of North Carolina.
A service to celebrate Linda's life will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 with Rev. Tyler Tankersley and Rev. Amy Gallaher officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. The family would like to thank the staff in the Hematology Department at Novant Forsyth Hospital for their dedicated service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Handicrafter Ministry at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.