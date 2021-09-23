Menu
Linda J. Cline
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Cline, Linda J.

August 3, 1944 - September 19, 2021

Mrs. Linda J. Cline, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Linda was born in Forsyth County on August 3, 1944, to the late Paul Edwin Joyner and Annie Mae Klutz Joyner. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Steven R. Cline; sister, Sandra Oldham (Allen); brothers, Eddie Joyner (Tammy) and Keith Joyner (Patricia); numerous nieces and nephews; one son, Tim Cline and three grandchildren.

During her life, Linda was a business manager for several retail establishments and dental practices. The greatest accomplishment of her life was to establish the Handicrafter Ministery at Ardmore Baptist Church, where she and Steve were members since 1982. The dedicated groups of ladies there make and donate thousands of items of comfort and love to 26 different nonprofit organizations in and around the Winston-Salem area. Linda also served as a Deacon at Ardmore. In recognition of her service to others, Linda was presented in 2017 The Thousand Points of Light Award from President George H. W. Bush and a certificate of appreciation from Governor Roy Cooper for outstanding service to the state of North Carolina.

A service to celebrate Linda's life will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 with Rev. Tyler Tankersley and Rev. Amy Gallaher officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. The family would like to thank the staff in the Hematology Department at Novant Forsyth Hospital for their dedicated service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Handicrafter Ministry at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Cline. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ardmore Baptist Church
501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve, So sorry to hear about Linda. I remember all those years in Sunday school at First United, when you were the teachers. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
hal Pegram
September 24, 2021
