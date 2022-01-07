Collins, Linda
August 22, 1947 - January 4, 2022
Mrs. Linda Joy McHone Collins, 74, of Mt. Airy passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born on August 22, 1947 in Surry County to the late John Wayne and Inez Bowman McHone. Mrs. Collins was a graduate of Surry Community College and had worked at RJR in the engineering department where she met the love of her life J. Ray Collins. She had volunteered in many areas such as Little League football, baseball, and basketball. She was also an assistant Cub Scout leader as well as a Sunday School teacher at Tabernacle Baptist Church as well as a member of Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church. She also was named PTA Parent of the Year at Tharrington Elementary School as well she volunteered for the March of Dimes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 46 years, J. Ray Collins; son, Charles Collins; daughters, Dawn Bean and Lynn Bigelow; grandchildren, Christian Collins, Caleb Collins, Mary Grace Bigelow, Emily Bigelow, Matthew Bean, Katheryn Bean; brothers, David and Jody Carpenter; nephew David Dalton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Candi Lunsford; sister, Donna Carpenter; her grandparents that raised her, Amos and Donie Bowman; stepfather, Raymond Carpenter Jr. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Airy with services conducted by Dr. David Sparks and Bro. Tony Williams; burial will follow in Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Candi Lunsford Scholarship Fund, c/o Pinnacle View Baptist Church, 1332 Shoals Rd., Pinnacle, NC 27043, Flat Rock PHC, 120 Pentecostal Holiness Church Rd., Mt Airy, NC 27030, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
