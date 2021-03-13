Haynes, Linda
February 7, 1947 - March 8, 2021
Mrs. Linda Gail Jarrett Haynes, 74, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 7, 1947 in Burlington, the daughter of Bernard Vaughn Jarrett, Sr. and Irene Mills Jarrett. Linda attended Alamance County schools, graduating from Eastern Alamance High School in 1965. She attended Burlington Business College, then worked at the Burlington Industries J. Spencer Love plant. On December 1, 1968 she married Allen Gary Haynes. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, where she volunteered in the Preschool Department as her health allowed. Linda was also instrumental in creating the Arthritis Support Group in Winston-Salem. She loved to work with ceramics, sew quilts, and she also took up knitting. Linda was a wife, mother, grandmother, preschool worker and friend who stayed true to the end. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a sister, Carol Ann Jarrett Painter. Survivors include her husband, Allen Gary Haynes; her children, Sharon Haynes Andrews and husband, Mathew of Monroe and Christopher Allen Haynes of Lewisville; sister, Mary Whitley of Burlington; brother, Bernard Vaughn Jarrett, Jr. and wife, Dottie of Mebane and four grandchildren, Mackenzie Bridgette Haynes, Jarrett Christopher Haynes, Elijah Allen Andrews and Lillie Grace Andrews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 15, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Dr. Gary Chapman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Preschool Department, 134 S. Peace Haven Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27104. HayworthMiller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Haynes. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.