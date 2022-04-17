Hester, Linda Yates Lambeth
November 19, 1941 - April 14, 2022
JoLinda Yates Lambeth Hester was born November 19, 1941, and gained her angel wings April 14, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at SECU Hospice House in Yadkinville after a long, courageous battle with COPD. Linda was born to Joe Lindsay and Mildred Boger Yates. She graduated from Gray High School where she played basketball all 4 years. Linda retired from Wachovia Bank after 35 years of service. She was a Moravian all her life and was a member of Bethania Moravian Church for the last 27 years. She was a member of the women's fellowship and served a term as president. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed making Moravian chicken pies for family and friends. She was an avid Carolina Tarheels basketball fan, and she loved the beach. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Benny Lee Hester, and sister, Ruth Collins. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa "Terri" Lambeth Brendle (Danny); granddaughters, Lindsay Brendle Loveless (Will) and Lauren Brendle Way (Derek); two great grandchildren, William Loveless and Emerson Way; three stepchildren, Lora Hicks, Selene Teague (Kevin) and Ernie Hester; along with three step grandchildren, Zack Hicks, Sarah Hicks, and Rachel Hicks; also, her sister, Bobbi Tesh; numerous nieces and nephews, and many special friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bethania Moravian Church with Rev. David Merritt officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends afterward at the church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for such wonderful care and service. All memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
