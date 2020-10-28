Menu
Linda Kay McGee
McGee, Linda Kay

April 19, 1943 - October 26, 2020

Linda Kay (Speaks) McGee, 77, of Pinnacle, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Linda was a dedicated worker for the Winston-Salem Journal for thirty-seven years before she retired. Linda will be remembered for her kindness, love, and dedication to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Solomon (Sam) McGee, her granddaughter, Samantha Hege, as well as her mother, Edith Speaks.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Sandra McGee Hege, her grandson, Michael Wayne Hege, Jr. (Tracy), as well as her great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Jade Hege (Brooklynn Fraiser), Dakota Wayne Hege (Ethan Sate), Savanna Hege, Gracie Grant, Michael Wayne Hege III, Adrianna Hege, Makayla Hege and Scarlet Hege. Linda was also survived by two very loving and supportive cousins, Cara Lynn Duncan of Winston-Salem, and Susan Oates of Yadkinville.

"We love you Grandma, now and forever".

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service for Linda.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda McGee. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
