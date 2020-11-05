Knox, Linda
Linda Williams Knox, 77, of Clemmons, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Forsyth Regional Medical Center. Born in Iredell County on December 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Richard Carter Williams and Ruth Virginia Elam Williams. Linda was a very intense, energetic and enigmatic person. She was an outstanding athlete in her younger years and had an entrepreneur spirit, having owned a restaurant, drove an 18 wheeler truck, and was a real estate developer and general contractor.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Josey and Janet Williams.
Survivors include a son, Giles Knox (Christa), brothers, David Williams (Debbie) and Hiram Williams, a sister, Marie Steele and grandsons, Sage and Ramsey Knox. Also surviving is her best friend and business partner, Judy Cherry.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 until 10:45 at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville.
Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com
. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of Iredell, 110 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, N.C. 28117. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Nicholson Funeral Home
Family Owned
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.