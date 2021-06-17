Lane, Linda Kimbro
June 19, 1950 - September 28, 2020
King – Linda Kimbro Lane, 70, of King, NC, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Mrs. Lane was born on June 19, 1950 in Guilford County, NC to the late Vernon Kimbro and Marianne Pittard Kimbro, who survives. She retired from the Stokes County school system after thirty-two years of service and became a Realtor and owner of Linda Lane Realty.
Mrs. Lane was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and a graduate of Appalachian State University. She was also the past President of the King Rotary Club, and in 2015 served as the President of the King Chamber of Commerce. She earned the honor of Business Leader of the Year in 2012.
Linda loved the students of Stokes County, her church, her community, and she loved and cherished her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-eight years, Kenny Lane; her son, who was the joy of her life, Ben Lane and wife Naomi; her sisters, Christy Kimbro and Kim Woodard and husband John; and a niece, Madison Wells Kimbro.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staff of Trellis Supportive Care.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Rd., King, NC, 27021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Multipurpose Building Fund: 725 W. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Kimbro Lane. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.