Smith, Linda Marsh
October 9, 1947 - September 27, 2020
DANBURY - Sunday, September 27, 2020, our beautiful mother, nanny, sister and friend, Linda Marsh Smith, reached for the hand of Jesus for the last earthly time. She was in her home in Danbury, as we watched her smile taking the hand of her husband, Donald (Donny) R. Smith. We saw tears rolling down her cheeks as she was greeted by her mother and father, Jack and Iris Marsh. Saw amazement and wonder on her face as she saw her brothers, Larry and Carlos Marsh. I'm sure her grandparents, great-grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and others gathered from the smiles and tears of joy we saw streaming down her face.
She held on and fought a warrior's fight to love on her daughters Jeannie Marie Smith, and Donna Renee Smith. It couldn't have been easy on her tender heart.
Linda had a gentle, loving spirit toward all she met. Her focus in life was on her husband, her children, and her grandchildren Stacie Elizabeth Martin and Justin Lee Sherrill.
Mama leaves behind her best and closest remaining friends, her sisters, Nelta Kay Sisk, Janet Sue Sisk (Danny), and Brenda Gail Dalton. sister- in- law, Mary Ann Tilley (Jimmy), brother- in-law Rocky Smith (Susan), and many special nieces and nephews.
Her love and kindness reached out to embrace special friends and family, Sherry Hester, Chad Fallin, Beth Mabe, Steve Fulp, Roger Fulp, Susie Mabe and Betty Petree. Thank you for being our rocks, remaining loyal, and always lifting our spirits. We love you all dearly.
Thank you to all who have prayed and encouraged us. Your kindness won't be forgotten.
Linda can be viewed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and also on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Hard Bank Cemetery in Danbury, NC. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Donald R. Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Stokes High School c/o Ben Hall for the Donny and Linda Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Family will receive friends at the residence in Danbury, NC.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
