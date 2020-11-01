Taylor, Linda Poindexter
May 9, 1952 - October 30, 2020
Mrs. Linda Poindexter Taylor, 68, of Lewisville, NC, passed way on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1952 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late James "Jim" Monroe Poindexter and Betty "Bet" Ruth Johnston Poindexter. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Mount Bethel Baptist Church in East Bend, NC. She played the piano and church organ since she was 16 years old as well as singing in the choir and special songs. Mrs. Taylor loved crocheting and crocheted over 75 afghans as gifts to family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jim" Monroe Poindexter, Jr.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 46 years, "Sam" Melvin Taylor, Jr., of the home; two brothers, Mike Poindexter (Sherry) of East Bend, NC, and Ricky Poindexter of Cleveland, SC; and numerous nieces an nephews.
Mrs. Taylor worked at several businesses over the years including Sears, E. G. Forrest, Co., and Duke Energy in Winston-Salem, NC and Union Grove Baptist Church in Yadkinville, NC before her retirement in 2018. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services immediately following at 2:30 pm. Rev. Bobby Watts and Rev. Brian Poindexter will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Mount Bethel BC Building Fund.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.