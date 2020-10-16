Price, Linda Quattlebaum
February 9, 1947 - October 14, 2020
Linda Quattlebaum Price, 73, of Lewisville, NC passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born to the late John L. and Clarene C. Quattlebaum on February 9, 1947, in Harleyville, SC. After graduating from high school, she worked at the Charleston Naval Station, where she met her husband of 49 years, Ivan Price.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her son, John L. Price of Winston-Salem; her daughter, Kristin P. Douglass (Rob) of Clemmons; two grandsons, Jackson Douglass and Brodie Douglass; a brother, John L. Quattlebaum (Linda) of Bowman, SC; two sisters, Patricia Murray (McLeod) of Columbia, SC and Sylvia Pendarvis (Tony) of Santee, SC; as well as a wonderful group of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Linda was a servant to all those around her, always welcoming friends into her home, particularly those of her children. She was a caregiver for her mother and her mother-in-law. Linda was a member of Lewisville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served in various capacities. She loved and was totally devoted to her family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Bill Messer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023 or to a charity of the donor's choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.