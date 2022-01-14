Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Linda Gail Hudspeth Rider
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Rider, Linda Gail Hudspeth

January 6, 1950 - January 12, 2022

RIDER

DANBURY

Linda Gail Hudspeth Rider, 72, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, January 12, 2022 at her home.

Linda was born on January 6, 1950 in Yadkin County to the late David and Espie Vernon Hudspeth. She was retired from Kay Chemicals and worked part time at Briggs Grocery. Linda loved her family and spending time with them. She especially loved being a grandmother and being surrounded by them.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, David Dean Hardy and her daughter, Pamela Hardy Ballard.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Melissa Dawn Edmonds; 6 grandchildren, Dalton Edmonds, Caleb Edmonds, Payton Peddycord, Makayla Peddycord, Kayden Peddycord, and Johnathon Ballard; and her sister, Sylvia Hudspeth.

There will be no formal services or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Partnership Foundation: 200 Marina Drive, Deal Beach, CA 90740.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Rider family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family. I have known Linda several years and going to greatly miss her. We at work are very saddened by her passing. RIP my friend
Diane H.
Work
January 14, 2022
