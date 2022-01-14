Rider, Linda Gail Hudspeth
January 6, 1950 - January 12, 2022
RIDER
DANBURY
Linda Gail Hudspeth Rider, 72, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, January 12, 2022 at her home.
Linda was born on January 6, 1950 in Yadkin County to the late David and Espie Vernon Hudspeth. She was retired from Kay Chemicals and worked part time at Briggs Grocery. Linda loved her family and spending time with them. She especially loved being a grandmother and being surrounded by them.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, David Dean Hardy and her daughter, Pamela Hardy Ballard.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Melissa Dawn Edmonds; 6 grandchildren, Dalton Edmonds, Caleb Edmonds, Payton Peddycord, Makayla Peddycord, Kayden Peddycord, and Johnathon Ballard; and her sister, Sylvia Hudspeth.
There will be no formal services or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Partnership Foundation: 200 Marina Drive, Deal Beach, CA 90740.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Rider family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.