Jones, Linda Shirell January 24, 1947 - September 20, 2020 Linda Shirell Jones, daughter of the late Mr. Edwin and DaZelle Jones, was born January 24, 1947 and departed this life September 20, 2020. During her lifetime she was employed as a Teacher Assistant with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She loved music and was at one time the organist for the Senior Choir at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, and she was also the Sunday School Musician at Zion Memorial Baptist Church, a preschool Sunday School teacher, a member of the Missionary Ministry, and the Pastor Aid Ministry until her health declined. Linda was an awesome bowler and played on several teams. She also enjoyed Bid Whist and Pinochle, writing poetry, and was an active member of the NC Epilepsy Foundation. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mrs. Paulette Robinson. She is survived by a loving brother, Mr. Kenneth (Eloise) Jones, Sr.; a loving sister, Mrs. Deola (William) Barfield; three nephews, Kenneth, Michael, and Jeffrey; two nieces, Wanda and Leslie; two cousins, Mrs. Olivet and Diane; a loving and devoted caregiver, Ms. Alfreta Jones; the 1965 Alumni Class of Anderson Sr. High School; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held September 25, 2020. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family sends special thanks to all the caregivers at Somerset Assisted Living Facility, Trinity Glen Skilled Care Facility, and the Neurology Department at Novant Health. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com . (RUSSELL)