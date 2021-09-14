Menu
Linda Sue Stack Watson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Watson, Linda Sue Stack

October 23, 1951 - August 31, 2021

BELEWS CREEK – Linda Sue Stack Watson, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. Linda was born on October 23, 1951 in Forsyth County to the late Mary Lee Hudson Stack and George Thomas Stack, Sr. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a little woman with a huge heart and a love she shared with all that she came in contact with. She had the most forgiving and beautiful soul. She sang in many bands, and just loved music. She loved to dance and was known to many at the doors of Dance Hall Daze. Besides being the most amazing Mama and Nanny, she was a caregiver for many. Whether family or not, she made life easier for so many going through the worst of times. Though loving life, she had a longing for her late husband, Gary; they are now joined, "Together Again."

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth Gary Watson; sister, Betty Pace; two brothers, Ken Butch Stack and George Stack, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Chrissy Watson McBride (Tim McBride) and children, T.J. McBride, Alyssa Johnson (Dalton), Courtney McBride (Will); son, Ben Watson (Mindy Watson) and children, Morgan Watson, Lindsey French and Hunter French; great-grandson, Waylon Bowman and one on the way; along with many other "adopted" grandchildren with whom she shared her love; two brothers, Larry Stack (Dreama) and Bill Stack; Karen Smith, whom Linda loved just like a sister; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at White Road Baptist Church with Pastor R.J. McBride officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00-11:45 AM, at the church. Memorials may be made to White Road Baptist Church, PO Box 160, Belews Creek, NC 27009. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
White Road Baptist Church
NC
Sep
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
White Road Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We will cherish your memory & Thank God for allowing us to have known & loved such a friend we had in you
Mike & Debbie Reid
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with the family. Linda was a caregiving and precious lady. May God bless you all.
Shelby Burrow
Friend
September 14, 2021
