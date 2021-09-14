Menu
Linda Luther Zimmerman
Zimmerman, Linda Luther

April 4, 1942 - September 10, 2021

Mrs. Linda Luther Zimmerman, age 79, of Advance, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro. She was born April 4, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late Pleasant Roscoe Luther and Esther Kearns Luther. She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Lucy Owenby and Sue White. She is survived by her husband, James Sandry Zimmerman, Jr.; two daughters, Karen Zimmerman Dickens and Stacy Zimmerman Garrard (Andy) both of Advance; and two grandchildren, Alexandria and Kathryn Dickens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel by Pastor Ken Furches. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flower arrangements, the family requests plantable plants or trees. Family requests guests wear masks if unvaccinated. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy, Karen and Stacy My prays are with you during this time of lose. I pray God wraps you in his love and Grace during the difficult time.
Russell McBride
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of your beautiful mother. I hope God gives you peace that she is now with her lord. David and Liz
David and Liz Barabe
Friend
September 15, 2021
