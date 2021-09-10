Lisa was one of my closest childhood friends. We had so much fun running around the neighborhood, swimming at Welcome pool, going to movies, and singing. It goes on and on. I am so blessed to have the wonderful memories of her. My heart is so heavy, and many years have passed, but I will always hold Lisa and the Butler family close to my heart. I miss those times, but I know we will meet again. Love, peace, prayers to All. Traci Starr

