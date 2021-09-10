Kepley, Lisa Butler
November 20, 1962 - September 8, 2021
Lisa Butler Kepley, 58, a resident of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Lisa was born in Forsyth County on November 20, 1962 to Dr. Wallace Bob Sr. and Judith Zimmerman Butler. Lisa was an exercise physiologist. She spent her life with the goal of helping and empowering others. She owned and operated Curves Gym for several years. She also worked for ARC and as the aquatic director of the YMCA. Lisa was a selfless and upbeat person who loved to help others and make them smile. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her lifelong partner, Randy, and also helped with charity rides. Lisa loved her family immensely; she was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She lived for her kids and grandkids; she enjoyed spending time with them. Lisa was preceded in death by a brother, WB Butler, Jr.
A memorial service will be held by the family at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Bethesda United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Davidson Medical Ministries, 420 N. Salisbury Street, Lexington, NC 27292.
Lisa is survived by her lifelong partner, Randy Thomason, of the home; children, Kristi Kepley of Huntersville, Matthew Kepley (Kaitlyn) of Lexington, and Bradley Kepley (Janelle) of Valdosta, GA; a brother, Paul Butler of Welcome; sisters, Stacey Davis of Welcome and Lydia Holshouser (Paul) of Lexington; grandchildren, John Michael Kepley and Chase Ryan Kepley; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
.
Davidson Funeral Home
301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.