Lisa Butler Kepley
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
Kepley, Lisa Butler

November 20, 1962 - September 8, 2021

Lisa Butler Kepley, 58, a resident of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Lisa was born in Forsyth County on November 20, 1962 to Dr. Wallace Bob Sr. and Judith Zimmerman Butler. Lisa was an exercise physiologist. She spent her life with the goal of helping and empowering others. She owned and operated Curves Gym for several years. She also worked for ARC and as the aquatic director of the YMCA. Lisa was a selfless and upbeat person who loved to help others and make them smile. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her lifelong partner, Randy, and also helped with charity rides. Lisa loved her family immensely; she was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She lived for her kids and grandkids; she enjoyed spending time with them. Lisa was preceded in death by a brother, WB Butler, Jr.

A memorial service will be held by the family at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Bethesda United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Davidson Medical Ministries, 420 N. Salisbury Street, Lexington, NC 27292.

Lisa is survived by her lifelong partner, Randy Thomason, of the home; children, Kristi Kepley of Huntersville, Matthew Kepley (Kaitlyn) of Lexington, and Bradley Kepley (Janelle) of Valdosta, GA; a brother, Paul Butler of Welcome; sisters, Stacey Davis of Welcome and Lydia Holshouser (Paul) of Lexington; grandchildren, John Michael Kepley and Chase Ryan Kepley; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bethesda United Methodist Church
NC
Sep
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bethesda United Methodist Church
NC
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wally and Judy, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Debra Berrier
Friend
September 14, 2021
She always had a smile on her face that could light up a room! ❤ Prayers for all of you!!So sorry for your loss.
Natalie Walser
Friend
September 11, 2021
Dr. Butler, Judy, Rick, and family- My thoughts and prayers are sent to all of you.
Julie Latham
Friend
September 11, 2021
Lisa was one of my closest childhood friends. We had so much fun running around the neighborhood, swimming at Welcome pool, going to movies, and singing. It goes on and on. I am so blessed to have the wonderful memories of her. My heart is so heavy, and many years have passed, but I will always hold Lisa and the Butler family close to my heart. I miss those times, but I know we will meet again. Love, peace, prayers to All. Traci Starr
TRACI STARR
Friend
September 11, 2021
Doc and Judy and extended families, so sorry to hear of Lisa's illness and sudden death. Please know that you are in our prayers. Your trust in God will be your constant companion and will hold you up during this time and future days. Love you both and will check on you next week.
Rachel Holcomb
Friend
September 11, 2021
I send love and prayers to a dear family. May your fond memories put a smile on your face and in your heart when you are sad.
Sylvia Walser
September 11, 2021
Lisa was a wonderful childhood friend and neighbor. We spent countless hours outside just being kids, from catching fireflies to building treehouses.
We had a great childhood. You will forever be in my heart. Much love and prayers to the Butler family. Peace surround you.
Lisa Savage
Friend
September 10, 2021
Lisa Savage
Friend
September 10, 2021
Deeply sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you as you go through this time.
Dawn Ivey
Friend
September 10, 2021
Judy, Wally, Randy and all the family as you go through this process know that many people are praying for you and know that God is always there. A time to grieve will give way to a Lifetime of memories. Blessings, Vernon Lloyd
September 10, 2021
I'm so saddened to hear this news. Lisa was so dear to me as well as the whole family. I'm so grateful for the childhood memories. I feel blessed to have known her. She will be deeply missed. My love and prayers are with you all
Tammy Savage
Neighbor
September 10, 2021
My sincere sympathy and prayers to all the family. Blessings, Frank Leonard
Frank Leonard
Friend
September 10, 2021
Lisa and I graduated together ..ride the the bus together and we're friendly but not close . Seen her every year at sportsman Saturday and thoughts and prayers and memories of her always friendly and out going ways is a tribute to her family and parent's. Thanks for being an example of good . Love, the Rumley s
Richard Rumley
Friend
September 10, 2021
We were so saddened to learn of Lisa. Please know your family are in our prayers!
Carolyn Tesh
Friend
September 10, 2021
Sorry to hear about LIsa. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Bert and Libba Wagner
Libba Wagner
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
To the Family of Lisa: I'm sorry for your loss. Praying for you at this difficult time.
My condolences & Love to each of you.
Donese Leonard
Donese leonard
Friend
September 10, 2021
Thinking of all the Family with Deepest Sympathy.
Marie Ammons
Family
September 10, 2021
My Condolences to the family.
Mona Hawkins
Friend
September 10, 2021
I am saddened to hear about Lisa passing. I fondly remember my days at Curves and her motivating energy and passion to help myself and others. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Rochelle Smith
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Hearts and prayers to you all !
Tina Moore
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Love and prayers for family and friends of Lisa.
May God bless you all with beautiful memories to carry you through these upcoming days.
Tammy Prince
Friend
September 9, 2021
Judy and the Butler Family, I was so very sorry to hear of Lisa's passing. I know how hard it is to lose a child. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort all of you.
Shirley Younts
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sending love and prayers to you all.
Claire Bauman
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry/Debbie Everhart
Friend
September 9, 2021
Matt- May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ann Allen
Friend
September 9, 2021
So very shocked and sad to hear of Lisa’s passing. To Lisa’s children, and the Butler family, my deepest condolences to you all. So many great memories growing up with Lisa and the Butler clan. May God comfort you all and give you peace at this very sad time.

Debbie Swicegood
Friend
September 9, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Lisa’s passing. She lived life to the fullest!! She had a contagious smile that could light up a room!! She was loved by all and will certainly be missed by all. My prayers are with her family and friends.
Tabitha Ball Lambe
Friend
September 9, 2021
Lisa was a one of a kind she was so much fun and if you was feeling in a down mood she could bring you right out of it and make you laugh until you cried with laughter she was awesome person she will be sadly missed love you girl
Pam Lindsey
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dear Butler Family, we are so saddened to hear the news of Lisa’s passing. Please know we hold you in our prayers for comfort and peace at this time. Much love to you all!
Cindy and Stan Craver
Classmate
September 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tami West
Classmate
September 9, 2021
Dr Butler, Judy and family we are so sorry for your loss. May God comfort all of you.
Allen & Lynn Fritts
Classmate
September 9, 2021
TO LISA'S FAMILY, WE ARE SO DEEPLY SORRY TO HEAR OF LISA'S PASSING. WITH DEEPEST SYMPATHY, WE WILL CERTAINLY KEEP YOU ALL IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.
Roger & Karen Allred
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
SUSAN EVERHART
Friend
September 9, 2021
Love and prayers to the Butler family. Jane kinley and family
Margaret Kinley
Friend
September 9, 2021
Judy & Wally. I’m so sorry for your loss. Lisa was a dear person, so full of energy and life! She will be missed by all!
Prayers and hugs!
Sherry Piotti
Friend
September 9, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences upon the death of your family member. Our love and prayers include you as you begin your grief journey.
J.Dwight and Carol L Cartner
September 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Grubb
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Lisa will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Robin Robbins Chambers
September 9, 2021
There was no one like Lisa. She was always smiling and you couldn't help but laugh when she was around. She is going to be greatly missed by so many. Prayers for all of her family.
Maggie Morrow
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so very sorry Judy. Sending love and prayers to your family.
Paulette Morgan
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dr. Bulter & Judy and family . Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. So sorry to hear of Lisa passing.
David & Betty Hester
Friend
September 9, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the family
Mildred Love
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 42 of 42 results