Walter, Jr., Lloyd G.
June 19, 1934 - November 24, 2020
Lloyd G. Walter, Jr., passed away on November 24, 2020 at the Trellis Supportive Care Facility following a brief illness. He was cared for by his loving family and many Trellis angels in his final days. He was born June 19, 1934 in Tampa, FL to Lloyd Guy Walter and Frances Davant Walter. WWII caused the family to return to Charlotte, NC, where Lloyd grew up, attending Dilworth Elementary School, Alexander Graham Junior High School and Central High School. Showing an aptitude for drafting, model airplane building and interest in architecture, in 1952 he enrolled in North Carolina State College, School of Design in Architecture. The Korean military draft convinced Lloyd to join the Air Force in 1954. He was Honorably Discharged in October 1956.
In 1957, he re-entered NC State School of Design and received his Bachelor's in Architecture in 1960 and won a National Competition from the National Institute for Architectural Education (NIAE) in New York for one year's travel in Europe. He traveled in Spain, France, Italy, Sicily and Greece with a short stay at the American Academy in Rome. The trip exposed him to European cities, historical architecture and the modern architecture rebuilding Europe. Returning to Charlotte in 1961, he joined the firm of A.G. Odell & Associates Architects as an apprentice, where he designed high schools, college buildings, and apartment projects. In 1964 he received his license to practice. The Odell firm's work in Winston-Salem introduced Lloyd to P. Huber Hanes, Jr. While designing the initial Forsyth Medical Park offices for Doctors project for Mr. Hanes, he suggested that Lloyd start his own firm in Winston-Salem.
With two architect friends, George Colvin from Winston-Salem and A.J. Hammill, a classmate, they opened their office in the O'Hanlon Building in 1965 as Colvin, Hammill & Walter Architects. In the 60s and 70s the firm designed Recreation Centers, Bank Branches for Wachovia, the Greek Orthodox Church Sanctuary and Classrooms, Bermuda Run clubhouse, NC Eye Bank and several Residences. In 1971, Colvin left the firm. Hammill-Walter Associates, the renamed firm, grew designing local elementary schools, projects at WSSU, the Davis Training Center for Piedmont Airlines, the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Office Building, First Center Building at Five Points & McLean Trucking Company Headquarters, Mariah Condos at Beech Mt., BB&T One Triad Park, Corpening Plaza, RJR Reynolds Plaza, Lobby Renovation of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Bldg, parking structures in Winston-Salem and UNC Charlotte. Hammill retired from the firm in 1985. The firm was re-structured under the name of Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce, Architects, PA. and designed NC College and University buildings, NC Public Education Building, NCSU College of Textiles on the Centennial Campus, Library Expansion at East Carolina University and Soccer Stadium, Classroom Building, Dormitories and Library Expansion at Wake Forest University.
In 1967 he joined the American Institute of Architects (AIA), serving on several AIA North Carolina Chapter committees; Secretary 1988, President-Elect 1989 and President 1990. He was appointed by Gov. Hunt in 1981 to the NC Board of Architecture, serving as Sec-Treasurer 1981-82, Vice President '83 and President '84. He also served on the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards as an exam grader, supported the NCSU School of Design Foundation serving as President 1985-86. He was honored by being inducted by the American Institute of Architects into the AIA College of Fellows in 1992 and awarded the AIA North Carolina Chapter Gold Medal for Distinguished Service 1998. The firm was awarded the 1999 Firm of the Year Award by the AIA North Carolina Chapter. He retired from the firm in 1999.
He was active in civic affairs for 35 years, holding several offices in the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, including President in 1984. He was Stratford Club President in 1978-79 and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He was Chairman of the Historic-District-Commission in 1979-81. City planning was very important to Lloyd. He served from 1983 to 1996 on the City/County Planning Board and Chairman of the Board 1993-96. Other civic activities included Piedmont Craftsmen, Civic Ventures, Leadership Winston-Salem, and Triad Leadership Network. Business interests included Board of Directors Enterprise National Bank 1990-95; Old North State Bank; Director – 1995-97 and the Lexington State Bank Board 1997-2004 when retired.
Lloyd enjoyed sailing at Lake Norman Yacht Club, golf, and his weekly lunches with his dearest friend, John Googe. In retirement he walked daily with "Toto", fed his bluebirds, traveled with Gwen and worked on her lengthy "to do" list, and spent time with his children and grandchildren.
He was active at Centenary UMC as a Stephen Minister for several years, volunteered at Respite Care and was a "handy helper", transporting church members unable to drive to various doctors, shopping and meetings.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Gwendolyn C. Walter; children, David L. Walter (Nancy), daughters, Sharon Hoglen and April Anderson; two sisters, identical twins Mary Castano and Vicky DePalmer; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step-children, Jeffrey Cobb (Celisa Steele) and Johanna Cobb.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary UMC, 646 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, N.C, 27103. The family wishes to thank Trellis Supportive Care for the kindness and support provided to the family during this difficult transition. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
