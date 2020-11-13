Stanley, Lois Arlene



April 10, 1936 - November 12, 2020



Lois attended Forsyth Tech as a graphic artist. She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Anderson; mother, Ivy Estep Anderson; niece, Lynn; and sister-in-law, Goldie. She is survived by her children, Bobby Proctor (Kendra), Eddie Ford (Darlene), Chip Stanley (Amanda), and Montie James; brother, J. L. Anderson; niece, Linda; nephew, John; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Eddie and Darlene (home care), Wake Forest Baptist, Oak First Rehab, Kate B. Reynolds hospice home, and Trellis for exceptional care.



Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.