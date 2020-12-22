Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Marie Buerkle
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Buerkle, Lois Marie

May 22, 1952 - December 18, 2020

Lois Marie Buerkle (aka Grandma LoLo), 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina after a 3 ½ year battle with cancer. She was born in 1952 to Alan and MaryAnn Buerkle of Warren, Pennsylvania. She got her BSRN at SUNY Buffalo in 1974, and practiced obstetrical nursing at Yale, New Haven Hospital and Forsyth Medical Center before working as an OB nurse educator for the High-Risk OB department at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Lois married Richard Brodkin, the love of her life, in 1986. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Lois is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard A. Brodkin, her five children, Sam (Ana Carolina), Seth (Kathryn), Judy (Michael), Brian (Ashley), and Emily (Jonathan), and eight grandchildren (with number 9 on the way), and her sisters Jean (Kim), and Lynn (Bob), her brother Donald (Minnie), and sister-in-law Sandra Dreis.

Lois was an active member of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, where she sang in the choir. Her life was devoted to her family. She loved travel, reading and the arts and was a supporter of many charitable organizations. She had the sweetest disposition and was an angel on earth.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patricia Zekan and staff for their loving care throughout her illness, as well as the wonderful care given to her by Mountain Valley Hospice.

No in-person funeral services will be held. Donations in her name may be directed to Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, Mountain Valley Hospice, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts are with everyone
William Christian & Debbie
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God bless and keep you in His Love. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Note: 6 yrs ago today you came to my room in hospital and. Tom the guitar player did my happy birthday and the nurses and you sang. Special memory.
Tom Neighbors
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results