Buerkle, Lois Marie
May 22, 1952 - December 18, 2020
Lois Marie Buerkle (aka Grandma LoLo), 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina after a 3 ½ year battle with cancer. She was born in 1952 to Alan and MaryAnn Buerkle of Warren, Pennsylvania. She got her BSRN at SUNY Buffalo in 1974, and practiced obstetrical nursing at Yale, New Haven Hospital and Forsyth Medical Center before working as an OB nurse educator for the High-Risk OB department at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Lois married Richard Brodkin, the love of her life, in 1986. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Lois is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard A. Brodkin, her five children, Sam (Ana Carolina), Seth (Kathryn), Judy (Michael), Brian (Ashley), and Emily (Jonathan), and eight grandchildren (with number 9 on the way), and her sisters Jean (Kim), and Lynn (Bob), her brother Donald (Minnie), and sister-in-law Sandra Dreis.
Lois was an active member of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, where she sang in the choir. Her life was devoted to her family. She loved travel, reading and the arts and was a supporter of many charitable organizations. She had the sweetest disposition and was an angel on earth.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patricia Zekan and staff for their loving care throughout her illness, as well as the wonderful care given to her by Mountain Valley Hospice.
No in-person funeral services will be held. Donations in her name may be directed to Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, Mountain Valley Hospice, or a charity of your choice
