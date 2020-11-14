Raines, Lois Ellen Hinkle
March 24, 1937 - November 12, 2020
Lois Ellen Hinkle Raines passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Martin County, Kentucky on March 24, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Graden Hinkle, Nellie Daisy Ray Hinkle Baldridge, and her Step-father William Jefferson Baldridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband: Walter Jr. Raines, and her brother, Lowell Hinkle. Survivors include her children; Denise Raines Bujan, Jeff Raines (Peggy), Walter Raines III (Tina) and Bruce Raines. She had six grandchildren: Melissa Ledbetter (Dustin), GiGi Raines, Jeffrey Raines, Daniel Raines, Allison Raines and Joy Tedder. She had 3 great grandchildren: Salem Ledbetter, Tucker Ledbetter and Susie Schaeffer. Her surviving siblings are her sister Leina Kirk (Dewie), and brothers Jack Hinkle, Mike Baldridge and Randy Baldridge (Sue). Mrs. Raines was a member of Charity Baptist Church for many years, helping with Choir, teaching Sunday School classes and working with the Women's Missionary Union. During her professional life she worked in Civil Service as a Security Officer at Fort Lee, Virginia, The Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Corps of Engineers in Huntington, West Virginia. She also was a Real Estate Broker, and a Business Owner. She enjoyed painting and quilting. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Charity Baptist Church with Rev. Marty Nixon officiating. Mrs. Raines can be viewed on Saturday from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville and Sunday from 8:00 till 12:30 pm. Memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Rd, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Raines family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.