Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois King Blackburn
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
Blackburn, Lois King

November 2, 1934 - November 20, 2020

Hamptonville

Lois Matilda King Blackburn of Hamptonville passed away Friday, November 20th, 2020. Ms. Blackburn was born November 2, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Eugene and Martha Brannon King. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice King Powers and Ruby King Reavis; a brother, Franklin King; and her best friend and ex-husband, Warren G. Blackburn. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ginger (Roger) Holt of Yadkinville; her grandsons, Ethan (Kayla) Collins of Boonville, Trace Collins of Yadkinville, and Trevor Collins of Yadkinville; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Branon Friends Meeting in Yadkinville, NC. Lois retired from Chatham Manufacturing Company with 42 years of service, and from Wal-mart of Elkin with 16 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was the kind of friend everyone wishes for.

Lois will be available for viewing Saturday, Nov. 21st from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and Sunday, Nov. 22nd from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Branon Friends Meeting with Pastor Eric Morrison and Pastor Randy Quate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Lois will be remembered for her friendliness, craft abilities (making dolls, bows, and flower pins for all), and her beautiful smile.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Branon Friends Church, 1332 Branon Church Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Yadkin Nursing Center, 903 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center, Sharon Cave, Norma Chappell and Jessica Garza for the loving care given to Lois.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Blackburn family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
22
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Branon Friends Meeting
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Ginger Holt
Family
November 20, 2020
Ginger Holt
Family
November 20, 2020
Ginger ,
You and your family are in our prayers. Your mom was a special lady and we loved her . She always made us feel special telling us we look good, our clothes were pretty or that she loved us . She was a beautiful person .
Love you, Jay, Angie and Jacob
Angie Brendle
Friend
November 20, 2020
Ginger & Family,
I was so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. She has been on my prayer list for a long time. She was such a beautiful and sweet lady. I will continue to lift you and your family up in prayer.
Emmy Bullin
November 20, 2020
Ginger my thoughts and prayers are with you. Your mama was a nice person and always dressed so neat and pretty. I'm sure her and Mrs King are catching up now.
Aileen Brown
Friend
November 20, 2020